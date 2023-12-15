Rangers Recall Adam Edström from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Adam Edström from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Edström, 23, has scored nine points (7 g, 2 a) in 21 games in his first full season with the Wolf Pack. Last season, Edström collected 19 points (9 g, 10 a) in 42 games with Rögle BK of the SHL. He then scored his first career AHL goal in three regular-season games with the Wolf Pack before tacking on an assist in five games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Before coming to North America, Edström appeared in 189 career SHL games in his native Sweden. He scored 48 points (23 g, 25 a) with Rögle BK and Mora IK.

The native of Karlstad, SWE, was selected in the sixth round, 161st overall, by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

