Sens Stymied By Monsters To Finish Season Series

December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators did about as much as they could to split their two-game set in Cleveland this week, but ran into a hot goaltender and fell 2-1 to the Monsters on Friday night, despite putting 40 shots on goal.

Kevin Mandolese was excellent for Belleville as well, stopping 25 of 26 shots.

The game's first goal didn't come until early in the second period, when Justin Pearson finished off a pass from James Malatesta on a two-on-one, sending the stuffed animals flying from the stands on Cleveland's Teddy Bear Toss night.

Cleveland's only other goal would come late in the third period, as Mikael Pyyhtia found the empty net from inside his own blue line. Angus Crookshank would score inside the final minute, potting a rebound from a Roby Jarventie one-timer to make it close, but the final Belleville push fell short.

Fast Facts:

#9 Angus Crookshank extended his point streak to five games with his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

#21 Max Guenette and #34 Roby Jarventie each had an assist.

The Senators were 0/2 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the defeat:

"I'll accept that effort. The same result as last night at the end of the day, but there's good and bad ways to lose. I thought the guys played the full 60, they never gave up and there everything at it. Tip your hat to Jet Greaves, he played a heck of a game, a heck of two games actually."

Next Up:

Thursday, December 21, 2023 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 22, 2023, vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (Holiday Celebration Game)

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (ScotiaBank Arena)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.