Sens Stymied By Monsters To Finish Season Series
December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators did about as much as they could to split their two-game set in Cleveland this week, but ran into a hot goaltender and fell 2-1 to the Monsters on Friday night, despite putting 40 shots on goal.
Kevin Mandolese was excellent for Belleville as well, stopping 25 of 26 shots.
The game's first goal didn't come until early in the second period, when Justin Pearson finished off a pass from James Malatesta on a two-on-one, sending the stuffed animals flying from the stands on Cleveland's Teddy Bear Toss night.
Cleveland's only other goal would come late in the third period, as Mikael Pyyhtia found the empty net from inside his own blue line. Angus Crookshank would score inside the final minute, potting a rebound from a Roby Jarventie one-timer to make it close, but the final Belleville push fell short.
Fast Facts:
#9 Angus Crookshank extended his point streak to five games with his team-leading 10th goal of the season.
#21 Max Guenette and #34 Roby Jarventie each had an assist.
The Senators were 0/2 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill
Sound Bytes:
Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the defeat:
"I'll accept that effort. The same result as last night at the end of the day, but there's good and bad ways to lose. I thought the guys played the full 60, they never gave up and there everything at it. Tip your hat to Jet Greaves, he played a heck of a game, a heck of two games actually."
Next Up:
Thursday, December 21, 2023 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) - 7:00 p.m.
Friday, December 22, 2023, vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (Holiday Celebration Game)
Tuesday, December 26, 2023 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (ScotiaBank Arena)
Ticket Info:
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2023
- Sens Stymied By Monsters To Finish Season Series - Belleville Senators
- Wild Take Game One from IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Fall 5-0 in Tucson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Kulich Sends Amerks Past Wolf Pack in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Erase Two-Goal Deficit In 4-2 Victory Over Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rocket Rally to Stun Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Battle To 2-1 Victory Over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Wallstedt Shuts Down IceHogs, Bankier Scores First Goal in 2-1 Win - Iowa Wild
- O'Reilly, Admirals Turn Back Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Suffer 3-2 Overtime Loss Following Late Surge from Americans - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Topple Comets, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Blank Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Spencer Knight Shutout Leads Checkers To Win Over Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Snap Stars' Three-Game Winning Streak - Texas Stars
- P-Bruins Fall to Marlies - Providence Bruins
- Comets Defeated by Penguins, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Panthers Assign Uvis Balinskis to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- TSandstrom Returns, Brown and Millman to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- LA Kings Recall Goaltender David Rittich - Ontario Reign
- Rangers Recall Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canucks' Sheldon Dries Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Colorado Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Sens and Quinte Mall Expand Partnership for 2023-24 - Belleville Senators
- Jonatan Berggren Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Announce Watch Party on December 20 at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Recall Defender Max Martin - Ontario Reign
- Tip-A-Roadrunner January 22 at Dave & Buster's - Tucson Roadrunners
- Team USA Package Available Now for IIHF Women's World Championship - Utica Comets
- Game #23: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Abbotsford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Welcome Americans to Town to Open Three-Game Homestand - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kuzmin Returns, Manitoba Recalls Barteaux - Manitoba Moose
- Detroit Reassigns Zach Aston-Reese to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Return to BMO Center for Friday Night Clash with Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Reassign Justin Addamo to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Ethan Ritchie from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Weekend Preview: Islanders Visit Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Senators downed by Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Snag 5-1 Victory Over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Sens Stymied By Monsters To Finish Season Series
- Belleville Sens and Quinte Mall Expand Partnership for 2023-24
- Senators downed by Monsters
- Belleville Sens Continue Point Streak with Two Wins and Overtime Loss
- Belleville Sens Stretch Point Streak in Overtime Loss to Griffins