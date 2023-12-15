Reign Recall Defender Max Martin

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have announced the recall of defenseman Max Martin from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Friday.

Martin, 24, is currently in his fourth professional season and second campaign with Greenville. Through 18 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season, the blueliner has scored 15 points on three goals and 12 assists while accumulating a plus-5 rating.

During 2022-23, Martin enjoyed a breakout ECHL campaign, scoring 52 points in 66 games for Greenville on 14 goals and 38 assists along with a plus-26 rating. He finished second on the Swamp Rabbits in overall scoring and was named to the ECHL's Second All-Star Team.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native began his pro career in the AHL with the Texas Stars, appearing in 22 games during two seasons (2020-22) while scoring five points (1-4=5). He also suited up for 18 ECHL contests with the Idaho Steelheads in 2021-22, earning 10 assists and a plus-7 rating.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 181-pound blueliner played junior hockey in the WHL for five seasons with the Kamloops Blazers, Prince Albert Raiders and Prince George Cougars, playing in 271 games from 2015-20 while scoring 164 points (36-128=164). Martin was also part of a WHL Championship title with Prince Albert in 2018-19.

