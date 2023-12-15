Panthers Assign Uvis Balinskis to Checkers

The Checkers are adding a big piece to the blue line, as the Panthers have assigned Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte.

Balinskis, 27, appeared in one game for the Checkers on Dec. 2 and lit the lamp. So far in the NHL this season - his first as a North American pro - the Latvian defenseman has two points (1g, 1a) in 16 games for Florida.

Prior to making the jump across the pond, Balinskis logged 75 points (25g, 50a) in 140 games in the top Czech league and 34 points (10g, 24a) in 135 KHL games.

The Checkers have four games remaining before the holiday break - a home stand that kicks off Friday against the Bridgeport Islanders.

