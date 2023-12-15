Senators downed by Monsters

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators played a great opening period and 17 minutes of the second, but the Cleveland Monsters showed why they're the top team in the North Division, skating to a 5-1 win at Rocket Mortgage Field House on Thursday night.

Despite no goals in the first period, there were some fireworks, as Egor Sokolov and Donovan Sebrango were both involved in fights. Sokolov was jumped by James Malatesta, who was given an instigator penalty, while Sebrango squared off with Cameron Butler later in the frame. Mads Sogaard also looked to be hurt, after a Monsters played fell and slammed into him earlier in the period, but the Great Dane was able to shake it off and stay in the game.

It took until 17:30 of the second period to get the game's first goal. Tyler Kleven made a huge hit on Hunter McKown at the Belleville blue line, but the puck came to Malatesta, who beat Sogaard with a high wrist shot. Kleven was given a roughing penalty on the play and Marcus Bjork would score on the ensuing power play to make it 2-0 before the end of the second.

Cleveland would rattle off three straight to open the third, from Malatesta again, along with Roman Ahcan and Corson Ceulmans, before Garrett Pilon would net Belleville's only goal. He got in on the rush with Angus Crookshank and was able to get a puck to go, over the left shoulder of Jet Greaves, who had been perfect up to that point.

The two teams will square off again on Friday night in their four-game season series finale.

Fast Facts:

#9 Angus Crookshank extended his point streak to four games (one goal, four assists) with an assist tonight.

#22 Garrett Pilon extended his point streak to seven games (six goals, three assists) with a goal tonight.

#40 Mads Sogaard made 30 saves on 35 shots against.

The Senators were 0/3 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens forward Matthew Highmore on tonight's game:

"We got down and couldn't quite find our way back. We had a few looks early in the third and late in the second, but ultimately we just fell short and couldn't get it back on the rails."

"The result tonight is not what we wanted at all. It was a measuring stick game, as they always are, against the first-place team. We've got to come back with it tomorrow and play more of a 60-minute game, and stick with what we're really good at."

Full media availabilities are below.

Next Up:

Friday, December 15, 2023 @ Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 21, 2023 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 22, 2023, vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (Holiday Celebration Game)

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (ScotiaBank Arena)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

