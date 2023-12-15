Jonatan Berggren Returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned forward Jonatan Berggren to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

From Dec. 11-14 with Detroit, Berggren logged three points (2-1-3) in three outings, which included goals in consecutive games from Dec. 11-12. In total, the sixth-year pro has amassed four points (2-2-4) and a plus-four rating in seven contests with the Red Wings this season. Berggren has gotten off to a fast start in the AHL, as he enjoyed a six-game point streak (4-5-9) from Nov. 18-Dec. 5 and ranks third on the team with 15 points (5-10-15) in 16 contests. The prospect also posted a team-high three-game goal streak from Nov. 18-26. A season ago, the 23-year-old registered seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing 28 points (15-13-28) in 67 contests with the Red Wings. During the 2021-22 campaign, Berggren broke the Griffins' rookie single season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14). Throughout three AHL seasons, Berggren has established 86 points (30-56-86) in 93 appearances. The sixth-year pro has also notched 32 points (17-15-32) in 74 NHL games with Detroit.

