Thunder Send Keanan Stewart to Iowa

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired the rights to forward Jake Durflinger from the Iowa Heartlanders in exchange for forward Keanan Stewart.

Durflinger, 27, is currently playing in England for the EIHL's Manchester Storm and has six goals and seven assists for 13 points in 11 games played. Prior to going overseas, the Walnut Creek, California native played two seasons with the Iowa Heartlanders and totaled 19 goals and 28 assists for 47 points in 104 games.

Keanen Stewart joins Iowa after playing in ten games with Adirondack and recording two assists.

