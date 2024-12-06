Thunder Send Keanan Stewart to Iowa
December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired the rights to forward Jake Durflinger from the Iowa Heartlanders in exchange for forward Keanan Stewart.
Durflinger, 27, is currently playing in England for the EIHL's Manchester Storm and has six goals and seven assists for 13 points in 11 games played. Prior to going overseas, the Walnut Creek, California native played two seasons with the Iowa Heartlanders and totaled 19 goals and 28 assists for 47 points in 104 games.
Keanen Stewart joins Iowa after playing in ten games with Adirondack and recording two assists.
The Thunder return home next Friday and Saturday against the Maine Mariners!
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
