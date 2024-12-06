Steelheads Shut Out 2-0 Friday Night In Trois-RiviÈres

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







TROIS-RIVIERÈS, QC - The Idaho Steelheads (11-8-1-0, 23pts) fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (10-3-3-0, 23pts) Friday night by a final score of 2-0 in front of 2,079 fans at the Colisée Vidéotron. Idaho and Trois-Rivières conclude their three-game series Saturday at 1 p.m. (MT) before the Steelheads return to Boise for six straight games at the Idaho Central Arena.

After a scoreless first two periods Morgan Adams-Moisan gave the Lions a 1-0 lead with 10:34 remaining in regulation. The Steelheads received a power-play with 2:32 to play in regulation and pulled Bryan Thomson for a 6-on-4 advantage but Alex Beaucage scored on the empty-net with 80 seconds to play handing the Lions a 2-0 victory.

Bryan Thomson made 36 saves on 38 shots in the loss while Zachary Émond made 35 saves for his fourth career shutout, his second against Idaho.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Zachary Émond (TR)

2) Morgan Adams-Moisan (TR)

3) Bryan Thomson (IDH)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 0-for-4 on the power-play while Trois-Rivières went 0-5.

Idaho was outshot 38-35.

Mark Olver (DNP), Blake Swetlikoff (DNP), and Slava Demin (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

It was the second time this season the Steelheads were shutout, both games at 0-0 heading into the final period.

Connor MacEachern led all Idaho skaters with four shots.

