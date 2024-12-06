Mariners Fall to Railers in Overtime

WORCESTER, MA - For the second time in three games, the Maine Mariners battled into overtime, but ultimately dropped a 2-1 decision to the Worcester Railers on Friday night at DCU Center. It was Maine's fourth loss in a row.

Goals were hard to come by all night, but the Mariners finally found the first one at 18:21 of the 2nd period. Evan Vierling darted down the left wing and centered a pass to Christian Sarlo, who buried his third goal of the season for the only goal of the first 40 minutes.

Worcester found the equalizer at 8:49 of the third when Griffin Loughran walked into the slot and beat the glove of Brad Arvanitis to make it a 1-1 game. That score held up through the end of regulation. Railers defenseman Griffin Luce buried the game winner at 3:07 of sudden death after Arvanitis kicked out an initial shot of Matthew Kopperud.

Arvanitis stopped 29 of 31 Railers, while John Muse made 25 saves to earn the win.

The Mariners (6-10-2) and Railers meet again at DCU Center on Saturday night at 6:05 PM. Maine returns to home ice on Sunday for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings, against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3 PM. The Mariners will also wear "Ugly Christmas Sweater" specialty jerseys, to be auctioned on DASH.

