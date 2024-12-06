Rush Game Notes: December 6, 2024 at South Carolina Stingrays

(NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, faces the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time in South Carolina. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. MST on Friday at North Charleston Coliseum.

LAST TIME OUT

In another defensive affair and third consecutive one-goal game, the Allen Americans snuck by the Rush, 2-1, to earn a series victory last Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena. Tyler Burnie scored Rapid City's lone goal in the second period, 36 seconds after Allen had opened the scoring. In his first game in 24 days, Christian Propp was excellent in net with 23 saves on 25 shots faced.

UNCHARTED TERRITORY

For the first time in team history, the Rapid City Rush is set to play a game in North Charleston, S.C. This is the Rush's first trip to face the Stingrays and only the second series ever against South Carolina. The two teams met for a three-game series at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in February 2017, with Rapid City winning two out of three.

MARTIN AND JANICKE CALLED UP

The Calgary Wranglers recalled two players from the Rush on Wednesday: defenseman Charles Martin and forward Trevor Janicke. Both are currently on AHL contracts. Martin earns his second call-up, though he has yet to suit up in an AHL game; Janicke earns his first call-up to Calgary. The Wranglers have four consecutive home games coming up, the first of which is also tonight.

GOT OUR MANZ

To go along with the recent call-ups and lineup realignment, the Rush has also made a trade for a forward. Rapid City acquired Dustin Manz from the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. Manz, who played alongside Jack Jeffers at Lake Superior State University, joined the team on Thursday's travel day. He will wear #11.

FRONT NINE VS. BACK NINE

Following a five-game homestand to conclude the month of November, the Rush will be on the road a lot in December. Eight of the next eleven games are away from The Monument Ice Arena. Rapid City will travel to South Carolina, Idaho, and Utah in the month of December.

