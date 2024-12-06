Easton Armstrong Nets First Professional Goal, Gladiators Beaten by Ghost Pirates, 7-1
December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (6-10-3-1) lost to the Savannah Ghost Pirates (11-8-0-0) by a final score of 7-1 on Friday night, at Enmarket Arena, in Savannah, Georgia.
Drew DeRidder got the nod in between the pipes for the Gladiators, while Keith Kinkaid started in goal for the Ghost Pirates.
1:29 into the game, Dennis Cesana scored his sixth goal of the season, finding twine from the right circle.
After twenty minutes, the Ghost Pirates were outshooting the Gladiators 9-3 and leading 1-0 on the scoreboard.
Just 38 seconds in the middle frame, Keltie Jeri-Leon netted his fourth goal of the campaign, assisted by Will Riedell and Nathan Staios.
32 seconds later, the Ghost Pirates scored again, as Evan Nause scored his first goal as a Ghost Pirate, assisted by Brandon Sagieon and Logan Drevitch.
At 9:34, Riley Bezeau scored his second goal of the season, assisted by Reece Vitelli and Will Riedell.
At 11:45, Keltie Jeri-Leon scored his second of the game and fifth of the season, from Nicholas Zabaneh and Dennis Cesana.
In the third, Josh Davies scored his fouth of the year, assisted by Will Riedell and Devon Paliani.
With just under seven minutes left in regulation, Easton Armstrong scored his first professional goal, assisted by Joey Cipollone and Derek Topatigh.
21 seconds later, Savannah scored their seventh goal of the game, as Dennis Cesana (7) scored his second of the game from Evan Nause and Kai Schwindt.
Drew DeRudder made 17 saves on 22 shots before being pulled in favor of Ethan Haider, who denied 10 of 12 after coming into the gsme. On the other side, Keith Kinkaid made 14 saves on 15 shots in the win for the Ghost Pirates.
