Scott Burt Taking Medical Leave of Absence

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Friday that Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt is taking a medical leave of absence as he navigates a potential health issue.

"Over the past couple of months, I have been experiencing headaches and migraines," said Burt. "With guidance from our medical staff and my wife, Audrey, I decided to get checked out. After undergoing testing on Monday and consulting with medical professionals, I have decided to temporarily step back and focus on my health. I would like to thank Jeff Dickerson, T.J. Puchyr, Ian Gentile, Todd Mackin, and everyone at Spire Hockey for having my back, as well as Jared Reid and the entire Rush staff for their unwavering support. While this is a new challenge for me and my family, I have been a fighter my whole career, and I am preparing for what could be the fight of my life."

Burt, 47, is in his fourth season with Rapid City. The Rush hired 'Burtie' on July 7, 2021 as the fourth Head Coach in team history. On June 21, 2022, Burt received the General Manager title and has held it ever since.

The native of British Columbia is in his 12th year of coaching between the professional and major junior levels. Burt's coaching career follows a 13-year pro playing career. He is a three-time Kelly Cup Champion as a player.

"Our prayers are with Coach Burt, his wife Audrey and daughter Sophie as they navigate the challenges ahead," said Spire Hockey co-owner Jeff Dickerson. "Burtie has thrown his heart and soul into the Rapid City Rush and his impact cannot be overstated. He is an exemplary coach and the heartbeat of the organization. Spire Hockey will offer every resource at our disposal to help him get him the absolute best health care available. We ask for respect and privacy for Burtie and his family at this difficult time."

Burt did not travel with the Rush to North Charleston, S.C. Assistant coach Peter Drikos, in his second season with the club, will serve as Acting Head Coach for the duration of Burt's absence, beginning with Friday's game against the South Carolina Stingrays.

"Over the last four years, it has been an absolute privilege to get to know Burtie, Audrey, and Sophie," said Rush President Jared Reid. "I am honored to call Burtie one of my closest friends. The entire Rush family completely supports Burtie's decision and knows the team is in great hands while he is away. Everyone who knows Burtie knows how much hockey has meant to him, and we are all looking forward to his return to the bench."

The Rush organization asks for prayers of strength, and respect for the Burt family's privacy at this time.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.