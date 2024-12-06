Friday's Icemen Game to be Televised on MyTV-30

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that tonight's (December 6) Teddy Bear Toss game against the Florida Everblades will be televised locally on MyTV JAX 30 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

This will mark the first local television broadcast in Icemen history. The Icemen have entered into a partnership with the Cox Media Group and the Action Sports JAX team to broadcast select Icemen games during the 2024-25 season. Additional game broadcasts and channel information will be announced at a later date.

The following is a listing of channels to find MyTV JAX for Friday's game:

Antenna - 30.2

Xfinity: Channel 29, 220 & 1184

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 31

DirecTV: Channel 53

Dish TV: Channel 32

The Annual Teddy Bear Toss game is one of the most popular games of the season. Fans are welcome to bring a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game to throw onto the ice when the Icemen score their first goal. The Icemen will round up the teddy bears and distribute to the local children's charities for the holidays!

