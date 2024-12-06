Defenseman Sward Assigned to Norfolk by Manitoba

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have received defenseman Graham Sward on a loan from the Moose.

Sward, 21, was assigned to the Admirals on October 9. He has played in 12 games and posted three assists in his early tenure with Norfolk.

He was recalled by Manitoba on November 17. The Abbotsford, BC native posted 81 points last season with the Wenatchee Wild in the WHL, including 66 assists.

The Admirals face the Adirondack Thunder tonight at 7:00 p.m. (EST) to kick off a two-game roadtrip. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:40 p.m. on the Admirals Broadcast Network (FloHockey & Mixlr).

