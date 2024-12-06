Jack LaFontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announce that goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been recalled by the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League. LaFontaine, 26, has had a great start to the season. Going 4-2-1 with two shutouts. This is LaFontaine's second call up to the firebirds this season.

The 6'3", 209-pound netminder from Mississauga, Ontario, made his return to the Mavericks this season with high expectations, following a notable 2023-24 campaign. Across 23 games with Kansas City, LaFontaine posted a 2.77 goals-against average (GAA) and a .911 save percentage (SV%), taking a big step with his play in the playoffs, posting a .938 SV%. Known for his size, agility, and calm demeanor, LaFontaine quickly established himself as a fan favorite, and a reliable last line of defense.

Drafted 75th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016, LaFontaine has a broad resume, with experience in the NHL, AHL, and ECHL. His career reached new heights during his time at the University of Minnesota, where he received the prestigious Mike Richter Award as the nation's top goaltender. LaFontaine's performance with the Golden Gophers earned him an opportunity of a lifetime. He was able to suit up in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Mavericks look to build on their road success as they face the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 8:10 PM.

