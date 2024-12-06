Cade Borchardt's Natural Hat Trick Powers Kansas City Mavericks to 6-1 Win
December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
West Valley City, UT - The Kansas City Mavericks (13-6-1-1) secured an emphatic 6-1 victory over the Utah Grizzlies (5-12-2-0) on Friday night at Maverik Center, fueled by a natural hat trick from Cade Borchardt and a stellar performance from goaltender Victor Ostman.
The Mavericks dominated from the start, with Cade Borchardt finding the back of the net twice in the first period at 5:03 and 18:59, assisted by Casey Carreau and Jake McLaughlin, to give Kansas City a 2-0 lead.
Utah cut into the lead early in the second period with a goal from Briley Wood at 0:46, but the Mavericks wasted no time regaining momentum. Cade Borchardt completed the natural hat trick at 3:55, assisted by Bradley Schoonbaert, extending the Mavericks' lead to 3-1.
Kansas City continued to dominate the second period, adding goals from Marcus Crawford at 14:52, with Bradley Schoonbaert getting his second assist of the night and Nolan Sullivan, then Justin MacPherson at 15:05, assisted by Landon McCallum and Jackson Berezowski, to make it 5-1.
In the third period, Casey Carreau capped off the scoring at 17:44, with assists from Cade Borchardt and Max Andreev, finalizing the commanding 6-1 win for the Mavericks.
Kansas City outshot Utah 34-27, with Victor Ostman making 26 saves to backstop the Mavericks to victory.
The Mavericks will look to keep their momentum going as they close out the three-game series against the Grizzlies on Saturday night, with puck drop scheduled for 8:10 p.m.
