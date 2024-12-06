Game Day - Game #16 Idaho Steelheads vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières take on the (Dallas Stars affiliate) Idaho Steelheads in the second of the teams' three-game series tonight. The Lions will be wearing their new (red) third jersey.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#16 Alex Beaucage: The forward returns to the ECHL tonight, having only played in the Lions' season opener before being recalled by the AHL's Laval Rocket. The Trois-Rivières native is looking for his first point.

#34 Jacob Perreault: Also returning to the Lions tonight, Perreault collected five points in five games with Trois-Rivières before being recalled by the Rocket a few weeks ago. His only ECHL goal this season was accorded "Goal of the Week" status.

#91 Anthony Beauregard: The 5' 7" forward registered his 200th ECHL point on Wednesday night. He is currently fourth among Lions' point-getters with 11 points in 15 games.

Players to watch for the Idaho Steelheads:

#29 Connor MacEachern: The forward made life miserable for the Lions on Wednesday night, collecting a goal and an assist. He has 21 points in 19 games this season.

#67 ¬â¹ ¬â¹Hank Crone: The forward was the other regulation-time Steelheads' scorer in Wednesday's game. The Lions will have to pay close attention to him, especially when Idaho finds itself in its defensive zone as he tends to wait for the puck in the neutral area. He has 24 points in 19 games this season.

#47 Patrick Kudla: The defenceman is making his presence felt with the Steelheads once again this year. He averaged a point per game last season, and although he is slightly off that pace this year, he still has 13 points in 19 games. He was held off the scoresheet Wednesday.

The Lions and Steelheads will conclude their series Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron. It will mark the final time the teams will face off against one other in the regular season.

