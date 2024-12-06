Cyclones Win Big, Take Down Komets on the Road

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Cincinnati Cyclones picked up their first road victory of the season, defeating the Fort Wayne Komets with a final score of 5-1 on Friday night. With the win, the Cyclones tie their highest offensive output of the season with their second five-goal performance of the season.

Highlighting the road victory was a four-point performance from Dante Sheriff and a three-assist game from Matt Murphy. A two-goal game from Chas Sharpe also sparked the Cincinnati offense in the road victory.

The Cyclones opened the scoring in the 4:23 mark of the first period. Matt Murphy entered the zone and saw a redirected puck find the blade of Dante Sheriff. Sheriff would walk down the slot and beat Brett Brochu five-hole to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

Nearly five minutes later, the 'Clones walked into the offensive zone. Murphy and Lincoln Griffin connected to find Marko Sikic as the trailing man. Sikic walked down the slot and beat Brochu low blocker to make it 2-0.

With his goal, Sikic tallied his first goal of the season.

Jack Gorniak would get one back for the Komets, scoring his fifth goal of the season to cut the Cincinnati lead to 2-1 at the 15:28 mark of the first period.

The Cyclones would respond less than three minutes later. Chas Sharpe entered the zone and sauced a backhand pass to Sheriff. Sheriff returned the favor with a smooth pass to the bottom of the circle and Sharpe made no mistake on the wide-open net. With his fifth goal of the season, Sharpe gave Cincinnati another two-goal lead.

Cincinnati held onto the advantage heading into the intermission. After a quiet back-and-forth second period, Cincinnati would score their cleanest goal of the season. After an excellent save from Pavel Cajan, Mathieu Gosselin backhanded the puck to Sheriff. Sheriff showcased his patience and fooled Brochu into overcommitting. Sheriff slotted the puck behind Brochu to find a wide-open Ty Voit in front of the crease.

Voit recorded his third goal of the season, and his second in as many games against the Komets. The goal gave the Cyclones a 4-1 lead heading into the third period.

In the third and final period, the Cyclones scored a fifth and final goal on the power play. A one-time blast from Sharpe fooled Brochu on the glove hand to make it 5-1.

The Cyclones closed out the game to pick up their third win of the season. With the victory, Cincinnati recorded their first road victory of the 2024-25 regular season.

The Cyclones return to the ice tomorrow afternoon as they host the Wheeling Nailers at Heritage Bank Center. It's the Cyclones Marvel Super Hero Matinee matchup, as they'll wear Deadpool-themed specialty jerseys in the afternoon contest. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

