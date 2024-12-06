Stingrays Roll Past Rush in 5-3 Win

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays' Alexander Suzdalev, Connor Moore, and Kyler Kupka

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays' Alexander Suzdalev, Connor Moore, and Kyler Kupka(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays defeated the Rapid City Rush 5-3 at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night. Austin Magera, Justin Nachbaur, Charlie Combs, Kyler Kupka, and Micah Miller scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele earned his sixth win of the season with a 29-save performance.

Magera put the Rays on the board 1:33 into the opening period when he knocked in a Josh Wilkins feed from behind the net. Justin Nachbaur made it 2-0 when he buried his second goal of the season on a rebound. Charlie Combs quickly notched another goal for the Rays when he redirected an Andrew Perrott one-timer from the point. Ryan Wagner put Rush on the board with a shorthanded goal 12:38 into the first period. The Rays registered 18 shots on goal in the first period and led 3-1 after the opening 20 minutes.

Kupka joined the scoring action in the second period with his tenth goal of the season. He beat Rapid City goaltender Connor Murphy with a wrist shot after stealing the puck in the high slot.

9:38 into the third period, Jack Jeffers cut the Stingray's lead to two with a breakaway tally. Micah Miller made it 5-2 with an empty net goal late in the third period. Holden Wale tallied a late goal for Rapid City in the final minute to make it a 5-3 final

The Stingrays will face the Rush again tomorrow at 6:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Crews Chevrolet.

