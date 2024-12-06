Stingrays Roll Past Rush in 5-3 Win
December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
South Carolina Stingrays' Alexander Suzdalev, Connor Moore, and Kyler Kupka
(South Carolina Stingrays)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays defeated the Rapid City Rush 5-3 at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night. Austin Magera, Justin Nachbaur, Charlie Combs, Kyler Kupka, and Micah Miller scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele earned his sixth win of the season with a 29-save performance.
Magera put the Rays on the board 1:33 into the opening period when he knocked in a Josh Wilkins feed from behind the net. Justin Nachbaur made it 2-0 when he buried his second goal of the season on a rebound. Charlie Combs quickly notched another goal for the Rays when he redirected an Andrew Perrott one-timer from the point. Ryan Wagner put Rush on the board with a shorthanded goal 12:38 into the first period. The Rays registered 18 shots on goal in the first period and led 3-1 after the opening 20 minutes.
Kupka joined the scoring action in the second period with his tenth goal of the season. He beat Rapid City goaltender Connor Murphy with a wrist shot after stealing the puck in the high slot.
9:38 into the third period, Jack Jeffers cut the Stingray's lead to two with a breakaway tally. Micah Miller made it 5-2 with an empty net goal late in the third period. Holden Wale tallied a late goal for Rapid City in the final minute to make it a 5-3 final
The Stingrays will face the Rush again tomorrow at 6:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Crews Chevrolet.
Follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays' Alexander Suzdalev, Connor Moore, and Kyler Kupka
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2024
- Craggs Has Tallies 5 Points In Dominant Win Against Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Claw Back to Earn Point in Shootout - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Win Big, Take Down Komets on the Road - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Craggs Has Tallies 5 Points In Dominant Win Against Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Hargrove Strikes Twice, But Blades Fall in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Admirals Earn 6-1 Win Over Thunder - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Roll Past Rush in 5-3 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Late Game Heroics Key Nailers' Ninth in a Row - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Drop Tight Contest Against Nailers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Top the Mariners 2-1 in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- Iowa Overcomes Two-Goal Deficit to Spoil Indy's Home Opener, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bison Suffer Defeat in Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Steelheads Shut Out 2-0 Friday Night In Trois-RiviÈres - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Defeat Thunder 6-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Slow Start Dooms Rush in 5-3 Loss at South Carolina - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Fall to Railers in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Christian Berger Loaned to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 6, 2024 Kansas City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 6 - ECHL
- Jett Jones Assigned Back to Tahoe from Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Send Keanan Stewart to Iowa - Adirondack Thunder
- How Stingrays Rookie Jamie Engelbert Has Embraced his New Role After Being Traded - South Carolina Stingrays
- John Parker-Jones Assigned to Greenville Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: December 6, 2024 at South Carolina Stingrays - Rapid City Rush
- Jack LaFontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day - Game #16 Idaho Steelheads vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Defenseman Sward Assigned to Norfolk by Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Friday's Icemen Game to be Televised on MyTV-30 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Scott Burt Taking Medical Leave of Absence - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Sign Defenseman Trevor Thurston - Atlanta Gladiators
- Chau Scores Twice as Everblades Edge Icemen 3-2 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Be a Part of Our Light Shows All Season Long - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Roll Past Rush in 5-3 Win
- How Stingrays Rookie Jamie Engelbert Has Embraced his New Role After Being Traded
- Defenseman Hudson Thornton Recalled by Hershey Bears and Loaned to Orlando
- Defenseman Jayden Lee Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
- Alexander Suzdalev Named ECHL Player of the Week