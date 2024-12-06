Jett Jones Assigned Back to Tahoe from Henderson
December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that forward Jett Jones has been assigned back to Tahoe from Henderson.
Jones, 22, scored four goals and tacked on an assist in ten games with Tahoe earlier this season from October 24 to November 16.
In six games with the Silver Knights, he scored one goal and recorded three shots. His goal game on November 20 against the Ontario Reign in a 4-2 loss.
He had a three-game goal streak from November 2 to November 10 with Tahoe and scored all four of his goals in the six games before he got called up. His return completes the Knight Monsters forward group from their inaugural game against Jacksonville.
In his final game before being called up to Henderson, Jones recorded a goal and three shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Tulsa Oilers on November 16.
Jones will join The Knight Monsters for their two-game road series against the Tulsa Oilers starting on Saturday, December 7. Tahoe will return home on December 12 for a date with the Utah Grizzlies. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.
Images from this story
|
Tahoe Knight Monsters forward Jett Jones
