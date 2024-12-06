Slow Start Dooms Rush in 5-3 Loss at South Carolina

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush and South Carolina Stingrays on the ice

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush and South Carolina Stingrays on the ice(Rapid City Rush)

(NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.)- The Rapid City Rush fell to the South Carolina Stingrays 5-3 at North Charleston Coliseum on Friday.

South Carolina scored three goals in the opening six minutes of the game to take an immediate 3-0 lead. From that point on, though, the Rush turned the game towards their favor and made things competitive for the remainder of the contest.

Ryan Wagner converted on a shorthanded breakaway midway through the opening period, his second shortie of the season. Jack Jeffers added a breakaway goal himself in the third period. In the final minute of regulation, Holden Wale sniped a shot on the power play to register his first career goal.

Connor Murphy made 34 saves on 38 shots in the loss.

This was the first Rush game without Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt on the bench. Burt announced a medical leave of absence on Friday morning. Peter Drikos is serving as Acting Head Coach for the duration.

Next game: Saturday, December 7 at South Carolina. 4:05 p.m. MST puck drop from North Charleston Coliseum.

The Rapid City Rush welcomes in the Wichita Thunder for a three-game series on December 12, 13, and 14! Saturday, December 14th is Teddy Bear Toss and Peanuts Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.