John Parker-Jones Assigned to Greenville Ahead of Weekend

December 6, 2024

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward/defenseman John Parker-Jones has been assigned to Greenville by the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Parker-Jones will make both his Swamp Rabbits and 2024-25 season debut tonight against Orlando, wearing #95. The 6'7", 230-pound two-way skater played the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with the Trois-Rivieres Lions, earning eight goals and 15 points in 55 games, along with 90 PIM. He factored in six Kelly Cup Playoff contests as well, earning an additional 20 PIM in a first-round exit to the Norfolk Admirals. Parker-Jones also laced up in a pair of AHL games with the Laval Rocket, affiliate of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens.

Hailing from Brantford, Ontario, Parker-Jones, 24, enters this season with 94 career games as a professional, 22 coming in the AHL with Laval (2g-1ast-3pts, 34 PIM), and 72 in the ECHL with Trois-Rivieres (15g-11ast-26pts, 110 PIM). Prior to turning professional, he skated one season of Canadian college hockey with the University of Windsor (15gp, 2g-5ast-7pts) and four in the Ontario Hockey League with the Peterborough Petes (141gp, 12g-14ast-26pts).

The Swamp Rabbits now return home for part of a "three-in-three" series, beginning at home on December 6th and 7th against the Orlando Solar Bears and Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop for both games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST, and followed with a 3:00 p.m. EST weekend finale on Sunday, December 8th, at Gas South Arena in another rematch with Atlanta.

