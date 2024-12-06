Grizzlies Gameday: December 6, 2024 Kansas City at Utah

Kansas City Mavericks (12-6-1-1, 26 points, .650 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (5-11-2, 12 points, .333 point %)

Date: December 6, 2024 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12610006-2024-kansas-city-mavericks-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: December 7, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday's Matchup

It's the second of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Mavericks. Utah went 2-6-1 vs KC last season. The Grizzlies are 20-15-3 vs the Mavericks over the past 5 seasons. Utah has 25 goals in 8 home games this season. The Grizz are 2-1-2 in one goal games.

Cole Gallant has 9 assists in his last 12 games. Mick Messner had 57 shots on goal in his last 15 games. Cade Neilson has 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) in his last 3 games. Craig Armstrong and Kade Jensen each have 2 assists in their last 4 games.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Adam Scheel leads the league in minutes (911) and saves (469). Gianni Fairbrother is tied for the league lead for goals among defensemen with 6. Derek Daschke is tied for 5th among league defensemen in both assists (12) and points (15).

Games on the Grizzlies Homestand at Maverik Center

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Indy 4 Utah 2 - Gianni Fairbrother and Tyson Upper each scored a goal for Utah. Indy was led by a 2 goal and 1 assist performance from Nathan Burke and 3 assists from Bryan Lemos. Indy went 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 5.

Friday, November 29, 2024 - Indy 4 Utah 3 (Overtime) - Reed Lebster scored 2 goals for Utah. Cade Neilson scored a second period goal. Indy went 3 for 5 on the power play. Ryan Gagnier scored the overtime game winner for Indy. Indy outshot Utah 33 to 25. Kabore Dunn was a +3 for Utah. Kade Jensen and Lebster were each a +2.

Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Indy 4 Utah 1 - Briley Wood scored a goal in the second period for Utah with Craig Armstrong getting an assist.

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Kansas City 3 Utah 2 - Aaron Aragon and Cade Neilson each had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah. Utah outshot KC 30 to 28. Mavericks got goals from Nolan Sullivan, Cade Borchardt and Damien Giroux. KC was 1 for 2 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

Friday - Kansas City @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Health Care Appreciation Weekend Presented by U of U Health.

Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Kansas City @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Health Care Appreciation Weekend Presented by U of U Health.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Recent Transactions

December 6 - Grizzlies signed defenseman Sam Lofquist.

December 3 - Forward Cole Fonstad was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

December 2 - Grizzlies acquire Andrew Nielsen in a trade with the Worcester Railers in exchange for forward Reed Morison.

December 1 - Goaltender Jake Barczewski reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL). The Grizzlies released defenseman Cody Corbett.

November 29 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Dilan Savenkov. Savenkov played with Trois-Rivieres, Cincinnati, Orlando and Reading last season. Savenkov is 23 years old, and he is from Estonia.

November 29 - Grizzlies release Chase Hartje. Hartje appeared in 8 games with Utah and had 1 assist.

November 27 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Cody Corbett.

November 26 - Grizzlies released forward Nick Pastorious.

Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Sam Lofquist

The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Sam Lofquist. He has AHL experience with Houston and San Antonio as well as 1 game with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Lofquist played at the University of Minnesota from 2008-2010. He last played with KooKoo Kouvola in Finland in the 2021-22 season, scoring 4 goals and 5 assists in 26 games.

Cole Fonstad Reassigned to Grizzlies

The AHL's Colorado Eagles have reassigned forward Cole Fonstad to the Grizzlies. Fonstad was drafted in the 5th round (128th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He played in 5 full seasons in the WHL from 2016-2021. He was part of the 2018-2019 WHL champions, the Prince Albert Raiders, where he scored 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 67 games. He was traded to the WHL's Everett Silvertips early in the 2019-20 season, where he was a +34 and had 65 points (13g, 52a) in 51 games. Fonstad was the captain of the 2020-21 Silvertips in his final WHL season. Fonstad played with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters for two seasons, scoring 24 goals and 26 assists in 115 games. Fonstad played for the Straubing Tigers in Germany from 2023-November 2024. Fonstad appeared in 63 games with Straubing, scoring 10 goals and 15 assists. Fonstad made his Grizzlies debut on December 4th against Kansas City and tied for the club lead with 4 shots on goal.

The Kansas City Mavericks

The defending Western Conference champion Kansas City Mavericks roll into Maverik Center for the second of 10 regular season meetings, 5 in Utah and 5 in Kansas City. The Mavericks are 12-6-1-1 on the season. They have been an outstanding road team as they are 10-3-1 away from home. Cade Borchardt is tied for second in the league with 12 goals. Borchardt is tied for the league lead in plus/minus (+15). Goaltender Victor Ostman is third in the league with 8 wins and minutes (727). David Noel leads league defensemen with 62 shots on goal and is tied with Utah's Gianni Fairbrother for the league lead for goals among defensemen with 6. Max Andreev has 18 points this season (5 goals, 13 assists).

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has scored 26 goals in 8 home games this season. Utah is 3-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 4-2-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 2-1-2 in one goal games. Utah is 3-2-2 when scoring first. 22 of their 48 goals this season came in the second period's.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (14): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (10): Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Kade Jensen, Sam Lofquist, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pow, Dilan Savenkov, James Shearer, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (3): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 5-11-2

Home record: 2-5-1

Road record : 3-6-1

Win percentage : .333

Standings Points : 12

Last 10 : 1-7-2

Goals per game : 2.72 (17th) Goals for : 49

Goals against per game : 4.00 (29th) Goals Against : 72

Shots per game : 31.33 (11th)

Shots against per game : 34.89 (28th)

Power Play : 7 for 53 - 13.2 % (28th)

Penalty Kill : 25 for 46 - 54.3 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 177. 9.83 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 1.

Record When Scoring First: 3-2-2.

Opposition Scores First : 2-9.

Record in One Goal Games : 2-1-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 2-0-2

Team Leaders

Goals : Gianni Fairbrother (6)

Assists : Derek Daschke/Cole Gallant (12)

Points : Derek Daschke (15)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+3)

PIM : Kyle Pow (27)

Power Play Points : Daschke (5)

Power Play Goals : Reed Lebster/Mick Messner (2)

Power Play Assists : Daschke (4)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (62)

Shooting Percentage : Gianni Fairbrother (16.2 %) - Minimum 25 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Cameron Buhl/Derek Daschke/Gianni Fairbrother/Kade Jensen (1)

Wins : Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Scheel (.895)

Goals Against Average : Vincent Duplessis (3.39)

