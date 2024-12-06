Bison Suffer Defeat in Toledo

Toledo, Ohio - The Bloomington Bison lost 8-1 against the Toledo Walleye on Friday Night at the Huntington Center.

Toledo came out swinging with a goal from Trenton Bliss just 47 seconds in. His tenth of the season was assisted by Brandon Kruse and Sam Craggs. 2:33 into the game, Toledo extended their lead with a goal from Jalen Smereck. His first of the season came from Mitchell Lewandowski and Matt Anderson. The Bison regained moment and generated a goal from Blake McLaughlin at 16:08. His fourth of the year found its way through netfront traffic and was assisted by Jake Murray. The stanza closed with Toledo leading 2-1.

The Walleye regained their two-goal lead and didn't look back with a score from Kruse 6:57 into the second period. His second of the season came from Colin Swoyer and Craggs. The scoring continued for Toledo with Craggs collecting an unassisted goal at 16:33. Just 1:11 later, Tyler Spezia scored his tenth of the season from Smereck and Anderson. The period closed with Toledo extending their lead to a 6-1 margin with another tally from Craggs. His second of the game and sixth of the season was assisted by Kruse and Lewandowski.

Craggs collected the hat trick at 9:52 of the third period on the power play with helpers coming from Casey Dornbach and Kruse. The scoring concluded at 13:59 of the final frame with a goal from Spezia for his second of the game. Grant Gabriele and Brandon Hawkins notched the assists.

Mark Sinclair stopped 19 shots as his record dropped to 6-5-1. Walleye netminder, Jan Bednar, stopped 23 of 24 shots in the win. Toledo outshot Bloomington 27-24. The Bison power play went scoreless in four opportunities while the penalty kill went 1-2.

The Bison return to action tomorrow at 6:15 p.m. for revenge against the Walleye at Huntington Center.

The Bison will hold the franchise's first Teddy Bear Toss on December 14 at 7p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena. Following the Bison's first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to toss new or gently used stuffed animals to the ice that will be collected and donated to local charities. The first 1,000 fans in the arena will receive a Bison-themed Santa hat.

The Holiday Hat Trick is available now for $69. The pack features a ticket to the Teddy Bear Toss, Batman Night and Star Wars Night in January. Also included is a Violent Gentleman Winter Beanie Hat. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

