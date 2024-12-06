Bison Suffer Defeat in Toledo
December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Toledo, Ohio - The Bloomington Bison lost 8-1 against the Toledo Walleye on Friday Night at the Huntington Center.
Toledo came out swinging with a goal from Trenton Bliss just 47 seconds in. His tenth of the season was assisted by Brandon Kruse and Sam Craggs. 2:33 into the game, Toledo extended their lead with a goal from Jalen Smereck. His first of the season came from Mitchell Lewandowski and Matt Anderson. The Bison regained moment and generated a goal from Blake McLaughlin at 16:08. His fourth of the year found its way through netfront traffic and was assisted by Jake Murray. The stanza closed with Toledo leading 2-1.
The Walleye regained their two-goal lead and didn't look back with a score from Kruse 6:57 into the second period. His second of the season came from Colin Swoyer and Craggs. The scoring continued for Toledo with Craggs collecting an unassisted goal at 16:33. Just 1:11 later, Tyler Spezia scored his tenth of the season from Smereck and Anderson. The period closed with Toledo extending their lead to a 6-1 margin with another tally from Craggs. His second of the game and sixth of the season was assisted by Kruse and Lewandowski.
Craggs collected the hat trick at 9:52 of the third period on the power play with helpers coming from Casey Dornbach and Kruse. The scoring concluded at 13:59 of the final frame with a goal from Spezia for his second of the game. Grant Gabriele and Brandon Hawkins notched the assists.
Mark Sinclair stopped 19 shots as his record dropped to 6-5-1. Walleye netminder, Jan Bednar, stopped 23 of 24 shots in the win. Toledo outshot Bloomington 27-24. The Bison power play went scoreless in four opportunities while the penalty kill went 1-2.
The Bison return to action tomorrow at 6:15 p.m. for revenge against the Walleye at Huntington Center.
The Bison will hold the franchise's first Teddy Bear Toss on December 14 at 7p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena. Following the Bison's first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to toss new or gently used stuffed animals to the ice that will be collected and donated to local charities. The first 1,000 fans in the arena will receive a Bison-themed Santa hat.
The Holiday Hat Trick is available now for $69. The pack features a ticket to the Teddy Bear Toss, Batman Night and Star Wars Night in January. Also included is a Violent Gentleman Winter Beanie Hat. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2024
- Bison Suffer Defeat in Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Steelheads Shut Out 2-0 Friday Night In Trois-RiviÈres - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Defeat Thunder 6-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Slow Start Dooms Rush in 5-3 Loss at South Carolina - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Fall to Railers in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Christian Berger Loaned to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 6, 2024 Kansas City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 6 - ECHL
- Jett Jones Assigned Back to Tahoe from Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Send Keanan Stewart to Iowa - Adirondack Thunder
- How Stingrays Rookie Jamie Engelbert Has Embraced his New Role After Being Traded - South Carolina Stingrays
- John Parker-Jones Assigned to Greenville Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: December 6, 2024 at South Carolina Stingrays - Rapid City Rush
- Jack LaFontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day - Game #16 Idaho Steelheads vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Defenseman Sward Assigned to Norfolk by Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Friday's Icemen Game to be Televised on MyTV-30 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Scott Burt Taking Medical Leave of Absence - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Sign Defenseman Trevor Thurston - Atlanta Gladiators
- Chau Scores Twice as Everblades Edge Icemen 3-2 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Be a Part of Our Light Shows All Season Long - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bloomington Bison Stories
- Bison Suffer Defeat in Toledo
- Bison Claim Andrei Bakanov
- Bison Complete Trade with Atlanta
- Second Period Dooms Bison in Loss
- Bison Win Streak Snapped