Admirals Earn 6-1 Win Over Thunder
December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Glens Falls, NY - Following a successful series sweep last weekend, the Norfolk Admirals commenced a pivotal road trip, engaging in two contests within the North Division, beginning with a contest against the Adirondack Thunder. The Admirals exhibited a strong offensive performance, securing a decisive 6-1 victory over the Thunder, thereby extending their winning streak to six consecutive games.
Dom DiVincentiis made his fifth start for the Admirals, demonstrating his talents with an impressive performance, recording 27 saves on 28 shots faced in the win.
In the initial twenty minutes of the game, the Admirals established an early advantage by scoring twice, achieving a 2-0 lead.
Just two minutes into the game, Brady Fleurent recorded his seventh goal of the season with a tip-in one-timer, assisted by Stepan Timofeyev, as Norfolk got ahead. Shortly thereafter, Filip Fornåå Svensson advanced the puck down the ice, setting up Ryan Chyzowski for a breakaway opportunity. Chyzowski successfully scored his wrister, extending the lead to 2-0.
DiVincentiis demonstrated a commendable performance during the opening period, successfully defending against eleven shots, including necessary saves that prevented the Thunder from scoring. Consequently, the Admirals maintained their two-goal advantage after the first period.
Five minutes into the second period, Norfolk increased their lead as Fleurent executed a wraparound maneuver behind the net, delivering a shot on Adirondack net-minder, Jeremy Brodeur. Denis Smirnov capitalized on the resulting rebound, scoring his sixth goal of the season, which positioned the Admirals in commanding position with a 3-0 advantage.
While Norfolk exhibited strong defensive play, they encountered their first penalty kill situation as Graham Sward received a high-sticking penalty. DiVincentiis remained steadfast in his net, enabling the team to successfully manage the man-advantage situation. The score remained 3-0 for the duration of the middle period, with Norfolk outshooting the Thunder 25-18 over the first forty minutes of play.
The third period of the game was characterized by three goals scored by the Admirals, which increased their advantage while tensions between both teams intensified during the final twenty minutes. Sean Montgomery initiated the scoring three minutes into the period with a shot that found its way over Brodeur's shoulder, bringing the score to 4-0.
Alex Young interrupted DiVincentiis's shutout attempt with a goal a few minutes later for the Thunder. Timofeyev then added to the Admirals' tally, scoring his fifth goal of the season just two minutes thereafter, as the team successfully capitalized on a power play opportunity. Brandon Osmundson ultimately sealed the game with a steal followed by a breakaway goal, extending the lead to 6-1, marking his sixth goal of the season to date.
Norfolk exhibited relentless determination until the final buzzer, successfully securing their sixth consecutive victory and maintaining their position near the top of the North Division.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
1. NOR - B. Fleurent (1 goal, 3 assists, +2)
2. NOR - S. Timofeyev (1 goal, 2 assists, +1)
3. NOR - B. Zloty (2 assists, +1)
What's Next
The Admirals have a day off tomorrow, but they will return to the ice on Sunday afternoon for a divisional matchup against the Worcester Railers. The puck drop at the DCU Center is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2024
- Craggs Has Tallies 5 Points In Dominant Win Against Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Claw Back to Earn Point in Shootout - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Win Big, Take Down Komets on the Road - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Craggs Has Tallies 5 Points In Dominant Win Against Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Hargrove Strikes Twice, But Blades Fall in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Admirals Earn 6-1 Win Over Thunder - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Roll Past Rush in 5-3 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Late Game Heroics Key Nailers' Ninth in a Row - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Drop Tight Contest Against Nailers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Top the Mariners 2-1 in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- Iowa Overcomes Two-Goal Deficit to Spoil Indy's Home Opener, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bison Suffer Defeat in Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Steelheads Shut Out 2-0 Friday Night In Trois-RiviÈres - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Defeat Thunder 6-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Slow Start Dooms Rush in 5-3 Loss at South Carolina - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Fall to Railers in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Christian Berger Loaned to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 6, 2024 Kansas City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 6 - ECHL
- Jett Jones Assigned Back to Tahoe from Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Send Keanan Stewart to Iowa - Adirondack Thunder
- How Stingrays Rookie Jamie Engelbert Has Embraced his New Role After Being Traded - South Carolina Stingrays
- John Parker-Jones Assigned to Greenville Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: December 6, 2024 at South Carolina Stingrays - Rapid City Rush
- Jack LaFontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day - Game #16 Idaho Steelheads vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Defenseman Sward Assigned to Norfolk by Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Friday's Icemen Game to be Televised on MyTV-30 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Scott Burt Taking Medical Leave of Absence - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Sign Defenseman Trevor Thurston - Atlanta Gladiators
- Chau Scores Twice as Everblades Edge Icemen 3-2 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Be a Part of Our Light Shows All Season Long - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.