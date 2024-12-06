Admirals Earn 6-1 Win Over Thunder

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Glens Falls, NY - Following a successful series sweep last weekend, the Norfolk Admirals commenced a pivotal road trip, engaging in two contests within the North Division, beginning with a contest against the Adirondack Thunder. The Admirals exhibited a strong offensive performance, securing a decisive 6-1 victory over the Thunder, thereby extending their winning streak to six consecutive games.

Dom DiVincentiis made his fifth start for the Admirals, demonstrating his talents with an impressive performance, recording 27 saves on 28 shots faced in the win.

In the initial twenty minutes of the game, the Admirals established an early advantage by scoring twice, achieving a 2-0 lead.

Just two minutes into the game, Brady Fleurent recorded his seventh goal of the season with a tip-in one-timer, assisted by Stepan Timofeyev, as Norfolk got ahead. Shortly thereafter, Filip Fornåå Svensson advanced the puck down the ice, setting up Ryan Chyzowski for a breakaway opportunity. Chyzowski successfully scored his wrister, extending the lead to 2-0.

DiVincentiis demonstrated a commendable performance during the opening period, successfully defending against eleven shots, including necessary saves that prevented the Thunder from scoring. Consequently, the Admirals maintained their two-goal advantage after the first period.

Five minutes into the second period, Norfolk increased their lead as Fleurent executed a wraparound maneuver behind the net, delivering a shot on Adirondack net-minder, Jeremy Brodeur. Denis Smirnov capitalized on the resulting rebound, scoring his sixth goal of the season, which positioned the Admirals in commanding position with a 3-0 advantage.

While Norfolk exhibited strong defensive play, they encountered their first penalty kill situation as Graham Sward received a high-sticking penalty. DiVincentiis remained steadfast in his net, enabling the team to successfully manage the man-advantage situation. The score remained 3-0 for the duration of the middle period, with Norfolk outshooting the Thunder 25-18 over the first forty minutes of play.

The third period of the game was characterized by three goals scored by the Admirals, which increased their advantage while tensions between both teams intensified during the final twenty minutes. Sean Montgomery initiated the scoring three minutes into the period with a shot that found its way over Brodeur's shoulder, bringing the score to 4-0.

Alex Young interrupted DiVincentiis's shutout attempt with a goal a few minutes later for the Thunder. Timofeyev then added to the Admirals' tally, scoring his fifth goal of the season just two minutes thereafter, as the team successfully capitalized on a power play opportunity. Brandon Osmundson ultimately sealed the game with a steal followed by a breakaway goal, extending the lead to 6-1, marking his sixth goal of the season to date.

Norfolk exhibited relentless determination until the final buzzer, successfully securing their sixth consecutive victory and maintaining their position near the top of the North Division.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - B. Fleurent (1 goal, 3 assists, +2)

2. NOR - S. Timofeyev (1 goal, 2 assists, +1)

3. NOR - B. Zloty (2 assists, +1)

What's Next

The Admirals have a day off tomorrow, but they will return to the ice on Sunday afternoon for a divisional matchup against the Worcester Railers. The puck drop at the DCU Center is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.