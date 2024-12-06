How Stingrays Rookie Jamie Engelbert Has Embraced his New Role After Being Traded

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Jamie Engelbert had just wrapped up his first weekend of professional hockey when he received unexpected news: he had been traded to the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Cobourg, ON, native debuted on October 19 for the Bloomington Bison, one of two expansion teams to join the ECHL this season. The next day, Engelbert recorded his first professional point, assisting on the first goal in Bloomington Bison franchise history. His parents, Nancy and Bob, were in Bloomington to cheer him on. During the second game, Engelbert's father even purchased a Bison hat from the team store.

"When I went to see my parents after the game, I laughed and said, 'I hope you can return that hat. I'm going to South Carolina now,'" Engelbert shared. "They laughed. They weren't panicked, but they wanted to know what happened. I just said, 'Another team wanted me more.'"

Later that day, Engelbert heard from his uncle, Rob Pearson, a former NHL player who tallied 110 points (56 goals, 54 assists) in 269 NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals, and St. Louis Blues. Pearson offered his nephew words of encouragement.

"Nothing wrong with going to a team that wants you. Always enjoy every minute of pro hockey. Cheers and don't get sunburned," Pearson texted.

Engelbert found his uncle's advice reassuring.

"It helped me a lot because he's been through experiences like this before," Engelbert said.

For Pearson, it was about highlighting the silver lining.

"I've been traded before. When you're traded, there's always a sinking feeling," Pearson said. "You wonder, 'What did I do wrong? Was it on the ice? Off the ice? In the community?' You don't always get answers, so it's tough. But being traded also means you're going to a team that values you. The key is staying positive and asking, 'What can I do better?' I think Jamie has handled it super well. He's a great teammate and a good person, which will take him far."

Thriving with the Stingrays

Engelbert has flourished since joining the Stingrays, who are currently tied for second place in the ECHL standings. The 6'4", 205-pound forward leads the team with 10 goals, is tied for the lead in power-play goals (3), and ranks second in points (16). His impressive streaks include scoring in eight consecutive games (Nov. 9-24) and earning points in 12 straight (Nov. 3-29).

Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale, who had tried to recruit Engelbert in the offseason, saw an opportunity to bring him on board through a trade.

"We wanted Jamie in the offseason. I talked to him in June, but he had already committed to Bloomington," Nightingale said.

In a deal involving forwards Jonny Evans and Jackson Leppard, the Stingrays selected Engelbert as the player they received in exchange.

"Bloomington needed players as an expansion team, and I saw value in Jamie. He represents how we want to play. He's not just big; he's highly competitive, can play with the puck, and fits the style we want. I never saw him play in person but trusted what people like [Providence coach] Nate Leaman told me about him. He's been everything they said and more."

Development from College

Leaman, Engelbert's coach at Providence College, expressed pride in his former player's growth.

"I'm excited but not surprised by Jamie's success in South Carolina," said Leaman. "When he was at Providence, the biggest thing that was holding him back was his strength. Every year he improved, and his senior year was the first time I felt he was meeting his potential with his strength. It's great to see him carry that into his pro career, and I don't think it's going to stop. He's got size, good hands around the net, and great hockey sense. As Jamie gets stronger, his game is going to keep getting better."

A Competitive Spirit

Engelbert's competitive drive was evident early in his life as the eldest of three siblings. Both of his younger siblings now play college hockey- Christopher at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Karianne at Union College- while his cousin, Luke Pearson, is a goaltender at Yale.

Growing up in Cobourg, ON, Engelbert started skating at age three and quickly fell in love with hockey. His parents enrolled him in skating lessons before introducing him to the game. At home, his father converted part of their basement into a mini hockey arena for Engelbert and his friends.

"There were always mini-stick games in our basement with friends and later my siblings. There were body checks, screams, and fights down there," Engelbert laughed. "We got competitive, but it was always fun."

Now, Engelbert finds a similar competitive yet enjoyable atmosphere in South Carolina. The Stingrays' 13-4-1 record and current three-game win streak reflect a tight-knit team culture he's proud to contribute to.

"We have a great locker room and the guys are pulling together so well. When you've got a bunch of fun guys to be around, it makes going on the ice so much easier," Engelbert said. "We're all competitive. When you have a locker room full of guys who just want to win, you start making plays and start finding the back of the net. It has been amazing here and it's just fun being with these guys."

