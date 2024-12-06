Christian Berger Loaned to Hartford

WORCESTER, MA - December 6, 2024 - Defenseman Christian Berger was loaned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Friday afternoon. The rookie-blueliner will look to make his AHL debut.

Berger, 24, signed his first pro contract with the Mariners this past summer, coming out of NCAA DI Penn State University. The Nittany Lions captain in 2023-24, he was the second member of his family to hold the honor, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Chase.

In 14 games with the Mariners this season, Berger has six points (one goal, five assists), tied for the team lead among defensemen. Earlier this fall, he participated in AHL training camp with the Providence Bruins.

The Mariners are in Worcester this weekend, visiting the Railers on Friday and Saturday night. Maine returns to home ice on Sunday for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings, against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3 PM. The Mariners will also wear "Ugly Christmas Sweater" specialty jerseys, to be auctioned on DASH and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Mariners winter beanie presented by Martin's Point Health Care. There's also a Postgame Open Skate with Santa Claus, presented by CoverME.gov. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

