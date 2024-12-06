K-Wings Drop Tight Contest Against Nailers
December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
WHEELING, WV - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-11-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, played one of their best games of the season but couldn't hold off the Wheeling Nailers (12-3-1-0) Friday at WesBanco Arena, falling 4-2.
Ayden MacDonald (4) opened the scoring for Kalamazoo at the 8:39 mark of the first period. On the play, Ted Nichol (1) sent the puck off the skate of Travis Broughman (2) to MacDonald, who bided his time in the right circle and sent a wrister off the leg pad of the Wheeling netminder and into the back of the net.
Wheeling answered with a goal at the 4:19 mark of the second to tie it at one.
Broughman (4) scored his first goal as a K-Wing to put Kalamazoo back on top at the 9:51 mark of the third period. Broughman took the feed from MacDonald (5) in the neutral zone and did the rest himself, undressing a Nailers defender and sending a shot five-hole. Nichol (2) earned the secondary assist on the go-ahead goal.
The Nailers tied the score at 2-2 with a power play goal at the 14:05 mark, then took the lead with another tally at 17:02 and added an empty-net goal with 34 seconds left to seal the victory.
Jonathan Lemieux (5-8-1-0) was phenomenal in net, making 37 saves on 40 shots faced in defeat.
Kalamazoo heads to Fort Wayne to face the Komets (11-6-1-0) Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
The K-Wings' next home game will be on Sunday, Dec. 15 versus the Indy Fuel at 3:00 p.m. for The Lion, the Wings and the Wardrobe game at Wings Event Center.
