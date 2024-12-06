Gladiators Sign Defenseman Trevor Thurston
December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed defenseman Trevor Thurston to a ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Thurston, 22, joins the Gladiators after five games played with SPHL's Birmingham Bulls this year, where he recorded three points (1g, 2a).
The Delta, British Columbia native debuted in the ECHL last season, skating in 33 combined games with the Reading Royals, Tulsa Oilers, and Orlando Solar Bears.
Before starting his professional career, Thurston played 155 major junior games across five seasons in the Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2018 to 2023, recording 48 points (22g, 26a).
The Gladiators return to action TONIGHT, as the club battles their in-state rivals, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Enmarket Arena. Catch all the action on Flo Hockey and MixLR!
