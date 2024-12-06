Be a Part of Our Light Shows All Season Long

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







The Toledo Walleye are ready to light the lamp along with the rest of the Pond this season, but we need your help! We are asking all fans to be a part of our 2024-25 pregame light shows, presented by Sheetz & CUE Audio. Follow the steps below to make sure you're ready to participate.

Download the Crowd FX app to your phone from the Apple or Google store here. Make sure to do this before arriving at the Huntington Center!

Follow the prompts once you've downloaded. Make sure you enable your microphone and camera.

When it's time for the pregame light show, have the app open and we'll handle the rest.

ECHL Stories from December 6, 2024

