Railers Top the Mariners 2-1 in Overtime

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers in action

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers in action(Worcester Railers HC)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (9-11-0-1 19pts) took down the Maine Mariners (6-10-2-0, 14pts), on Friday night by the final score of 2-1 in front of a crowd of 1,697 at the DCU Center. The Railers are back on the ice next at the DCU Center taking on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, December 7th at 6:05 p.m. EST.

It took over 38 minutes of play for either team to notch the first score tonight. Maine picked up the first goal 18:21 into the second off the stick of Christian Sarlo (1-0-1) giving Maine the 1-0 lead heading into the third period. The Railers tied it up with Griffin Loughran's (1-0-1) goal 8:49 into the third period. Neither team was able to grab the lead before the third period ended resulting in overtime. Griffin Luce (1-0-1) scored 3:07 into overtime to give the Railers the 2-1 win.

Neither team was able to net one through the first 20 minutes tonight. The Railers went on the power play 13 minutes into the first frame but could not get one by the Maine penalty kill. Brad Arvanitis made 12 saves in the first period for the Mariners while John Muse of the Railers made nine saves. Worcester did not commit a penalty in the first. Shots favored Worcester 12-9 in the first.

The only action in the first 10 minutes of the second period was a power play for each side. Maine failed to score following a holding penalty on Mason Klee 1:41 into the second, while the Railers couldn't get one by Arvanitis on their power play following a hooking call on Michael Underwood 5:57 into the second. It wasn't until late in the second when Christian Sarlo (3rd) netted one at 18:21 to give Maine the 1-0 lead. Shots favored Maine 8-6 in the second.

Despite trailing 1-0 heading into the third Worcester knew they had another 20 minutes to tie this one up. The Railers tied the game at 1-1 in the third period with a goal from Griffin Loughran (3rd) off a shot from the left side, assisted by Mason Klee and Jordan Kaplan 8:49 into the period. Neither team would be able to get the game winner in the third, leading us to overtime tied up at 1-1. Shots favored Worcester 11-7.

It was the Railers who got the win tonight in overtime. As Griffin Luce (3rd) buried a rebound from Matthew Kopperud to give Worcester the 2-1 win 3:07 into overtime. Shots were tied at 2 each in overtime and favored Worcester 31-26 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Brad Arvanitis (2 GA, 29 Saves, .935 SV%), 2nd Star: John Muse (1 GA, 25 Saves, .961 SV%), 1st Star: Griffin Luce (1-0-1, +1, 3 shots)... Final shots favored Worcester 31-26... Brad Arvanitis (0-3-2) made 29 saves on 31 shots for Maine... John Muse (3-2-0-1) made 25 saves on 26 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Maine went 0-for-2... JD Dudek (IR), Christian Krygier (DNP), Jack Randl (DNP), and Brendan Rons (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Matthew Kopperud is on a four game point streak... Cole Donhauser and Griffin Loughran led the Railers in shots with 4... The Railers are now 29-25-6-3 all-time vs. the Mariners and 21-9-4-1 at the DCU Center against Maine.

#RailersHC

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.