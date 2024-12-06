Hargrove Strikes Twice, But Blades Fall in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Colton Hargrove scored two goals, but a three-goal second period by the host Jacksonville Icemen was the difference as the Florida Everblades came up on the short end of a 4-2 decision Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

One night before Saturday's annual Teddy Bear Toss game at Hertz Arena, Jacksonville struck first on its own Teddy Bear Toss contest, as Brendan Harris sent the bears raining down at 15:53 of the opening period. Harris connected on a shot from just inside the blue line that was stopped by Everblades netminder Will Cranley, but the puck popped up high into the air and ended up in the cage to put the good guys in an early 1-0 hole.

Just two seconds shy of the first intermission, the Everblades responded. Hargrove converted a picture-perfect feed from Colin Theisen to finish off a two-on-one rush and knot the game at 1-1. Alex Kile registered a secondary assist on the equalizer, Hargrove's fifth of the season.

Despite Hargrove's heroics in the waning seconds of the first stanza, a three-goal second period gave Jacksonville a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes. Jonathan Hampton capitalized on a turnover in front of the Everblades' goal just 3:38 into the frame, while Chris Grando added a goal at 11:46 and Chris Brown tacked on a shorthanded marker at 15:06.

Hargrove continued to supply the offense, striking for the second time with the Everblades enjoying a five-on-three advantage at 5:38 of the third period. Hargrove's sixth goal of the season came off a one-timer from the high slot with Theisen and Kile both earning their second assists of the contest as the Jacksonville lead shrunk to 4-2.

The Everblades enjoyed several good looks and held a six-on-four advantage with an empty net in the final four minutes, but Florida was unable to shrink the deficit any further.

Jacksonville's victory was its first over the Everblades in three tries this season. Both squads took 24 shots on goal in the game, with Florida holding a 10-6 edge in the third period. In goal, Cranley (4-3-1-0) made 20 saves and suffered the loss for the Blades, while Justen Close (5-2-0-0) stopped 22 shots and earned the victory for the Icemen.

The Everblades and Icemen will close out the current three-game set in Hertz Arena on Saturday, with action slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. Saturday's contest will feature the annual Teddy Bear Toss with a special jersey auction to benefit Bear Necessities. All bears tossed onto the ice after the Blades' first goal will be donated to Golisano Children's Hospital for the holidays. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

With a pair of goals, Colton Hargrove scored for the second time in the last three games, while also picking up points for the third time in the last four contests. The goals were Hargrove's first in a loss this season, as each of his first four goals came in an Everblades victory.

Alex Kile and Colin Theisen both logged two-assist games. Kile notched his second multi-assist game of the season, running his point streak to three games (1 G, 3 A), while Theisen's multi-assist game was his first this year.

The Everblades surrendered a shorthanded goal for just the second time in 19 games.

Despite Friday night's loss, the Everblades still hold the ECHL's top record at 15-4-1-0 and lead the season series with Jacksonville two games to one. The South Division rivals will meet four more times this season, with three of those future contests taking place at Hertz Arena.

