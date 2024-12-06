Grizzlies Fall 6-1 on Friday Night
December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Cade Borchardt has 3 goals and 1 assist to lead the Kansas City Mavericks to a 6-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies on a Friday night at Maverik Center.
Borchardt scored 5:03 into the first period to give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. Borchardt scored his second of the night and 14th of the season unassisted 18:59 in. KC led 2-0 after 1 frame, with both teams taking 13 shots.
Utah got a power play goal 46 seconds into the second period as Briley Wood redirected a Gianni Fairbrother shot. Cole Fonstad picked up his first point in a Utah uniform with an assist. Borchardt scored his third of the game from the right wing 3:55 in. Marcus Crawford got his first goal of the season 14:52 in to extend KC's lead to 4-1. Just 13 seconds later Justin MacPherson scored to make it a 5-1 Mavericks lead. Utah goaltender Vinny Duplessis was pulled after the 5th goal as he stopped 21 of 26. He was replaced by Jake Barczewski, who saved 7 of 8.
Casey Carreau scored 17:44 into the third period to extend the Mavericks lead. Carreau had 1 goal and 1 assist on the night as the Mavericks got the victory as their record goes to 13-6-1-1 on the season and 11-3-1 on the road. Utah's record falls to 5-12-2.
KC's Victor Ostman got the win in net as he saved 26 of 27.
The final game of the Grizzlies homestand is on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Cade Borchardt (KC) - 3 goals, 1 assist, +4, 5 shots.
2. Victor Ostman (KC) - 26 of 27 saves.
3. Justin MacPherson (KC) - 1 goal, +2, 3 shots.
