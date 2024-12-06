Grizzlies Fall 6-1 on Friday Night

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Cade Borchardt has 3 goals and 1 assist to lead the Kansas City Mavericks to a 6-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies on a Friday night at Maverik Center.

Borchardt scored 5:03 into the first period to give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. Borchardt scored his second of the night and 14th of the season unassisted 18:59 in. KC led 2-0 after 1 frame, with both teams taking 13 shots.

Utah got a power play goal 46 seconds into the second period as Briley Wood redirected a Gianni Fairbrother shot. Cole Fonstad picked up his first point in a Utah uniform with an assist. Borchardt scored his third of the game from the right wing 3:55 in. Marcus Crawford got his first goal of the season 14:52 in to extend KC's lead to 4-1. Just 13 seconds later Justin MacPherson scored to make it a 5-1 Mavericks lead. Utah goaltender Vinny Duplessis was pulled after the 5th goal as he stopped 21 of 26. He was replaced by Jake Barczewski, who saved 7 of 8.

Casey Carreau scored 17:44 into the third period to extend the Mavericks lead. Carreau had 1 goal and 1 assist on the night as the Mavericks got the victory as their record goes to 13-6-1-1 on the season and 11-3-1 on the road. Utah's record falls to 5-12-2.

KC's Victor Ostman got the win in net as he saved 26 of 27.

The final game of the Grizzlies homestand is on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Cade Borchardt (KC) - 3 goals, 1 assist, +4, 5 shots.

2. Victor Ostman (KC) - 26 of 27 saves.

3. Justin MacPherson (KC) - 1 goal, +2, 3 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.