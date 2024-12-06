Craggs Has Tallies 5 Points In Dominant Win Against Bloomington
December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Bloomington Bison at the Huntington Center on Christmas Vacation Night with a final score of 8-1.
11 different Walleye tallied points in tonight's offensively dominant win.
How it Happened:
The Toledo Walleye are set to have a Friday-Saturday matchup against the Bloomington Bison. Starting on the attack were Mitch Lewandowski, Sam Craggs, and Brandon Kruse. Protecting the blue line was Jalen Smereck and Matt Anderson who Toledo welcomed back for the 2024-25 season. In between the pipes was Jan Bednar.
The Toledo Walleye came out piping hot at 0:47 with a goal from Trenton Bliss. Bliss wasted no time getting points on the board after missing time due to injury.
Jalen Smereck tallied another one at 2:33, giving him his first goal as a Toledo Walleye. Mitch Lewandowski and Matt Anderson assisted the even strength goal.
Bloomington tallied one late in the first period to put them within one.
The second period was a busy one, in the best way for the Walleye. First it was Brandon Kruse at 6:57 to restore the 2-goal lead. This gives Kruse a 4-game point streak.
Sam Craggs scored unassisted at 16:33 to give him his 5th goal of the season.
Tyler Spezia then scored a tip-in goal off a shot from Jalen Smereck at 17:44.
Less than 2 minutes later, Sam Craggs got his second of the night with Brandon Kruse and Mitch Lewandowski on the assists. The goal frenzy had the Fish going into the 3rd with a 6-1 lead.
The 3rd period was not much different where the Fish tallied two more. Sam Craggs got a hat-trick with his 3rd goal of the night on the power play.
Tyler Spezia then tallied his second of the night at 13:59 to give the Walleye a 7 goal win.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - S. Craggs (3G, 2A)
2. TOL - B. Kruse (1G, 3A)
3. TOL - M. Anderson (2A)
What's Next:
Toledo will finish out their series against Bloomington tomorrow night for Teddy Bear Toss night! Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.
Craggs Has Tallies 5 Points In Dominant Win Against Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
