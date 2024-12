ECHL Transactions - December 6

December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 6, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Lord-Anthony Grissom, D

Trois-Rivières:

William Provost, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Stephen Calisti, D activated from reserve

add Mitchell Walinski, F activated from reserve

delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve

delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on 14-day injured reserve 12/2

Allen:

add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve

add Ayodele Adeniye, D activated from reserve

delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Easton Armstrong, F activated from reserve

delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Andrei Bakanov, F claimed off waivers from Worcester 12/4

add Mitchell Smith, D activated from reserve

delete Case McCarthy, D recalled by Hartford

Cincinnati:

add Jacob Frasca, F activated from reserve

delete Tristan Ashbrook, F loaned to Cleveland

Florida:

add David Tendeck, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Anton Malmstrom, D activated from reserve

add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

delete Cam Johnson, G placed on reserve

delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve

delete Sean Allen, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Jack Dugan, F activated from reserve

add Odeen Tufto, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Chase Bertholet, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Inamoto, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve

delete Michael Gildon, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add John Parker-Jones, D assigned by Ontario

delete Kolby Hay, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add A.J. White, F activated from reserve

delete Blake Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Alex Wideman, F team suspension lifted by Indy/signed contract

add Luc Salem, D activated from reserve

add Brett Bulmer, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

delete Jordan Martin, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Keanan Stewart, F acquired from Adirondack 12/5

delete Keanan Stewart, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Brayden Hislop, D activated from reserve

delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Josh Bloom, F activated from reserve

add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve

add Jon Martin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on reserve

delete Adam Tisdale, F placed on reserve

delete Jaden Shields, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Davis Codd, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Jay Stevens, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Daniel Amesbury, F activated from reserve

delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve

add Carter Johnson, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Owen Pederson, F activated from 14 -day injured reserve

add Alex Sheehy, D activated from 14 -day injured reserve

delete Christian Berger, D loaned to Hartford

delete Matthew Philip, F placed on reserve

delete Nick Jermain, F placed on 14- day injured reserve

delete Bennett Stockdale, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nolan Maier, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Graham Sward, D assigned by Manitoba

add Denis Smirnov, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Kris Myllari, D acquired from Florida 12/5

add Andrew Coxhead, F acquired from Kansas City 12/5

Rapid City:

add Dustin Manz, F acquired from Wheeling 12/4

delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Sam Sedley, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Sawyer Boulton, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Nick Capone, F activated from reserve

delete Lou-Felix Denis, F placed on reserve

delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Seth Eisele, G activated from reserve

add Jacob Graves, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Jett Jones, F assigned by Henderson

delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete C.J. Hayes, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Trenton Bliss, F activated from reserve

delete Carson Bantle, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

add Isaac Dufort, F signed contract

add Alex Beaucage, F assigned by Laval

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve

delete Jakov Novak, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Austin Albrecht, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Michael Farren, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Sam Lofquist, D signed contract

add Vincent Duplessis, G activated from reserve

delete Tyson Upper, F placed on reserve

delete Adam Scheel, G placed on reserve

delete Reed Lebster, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Derek Daschke, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Justin Lee, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

add Jagger Joshua, F activated from reserve

delete Cole Cameron, D placed on reserve

delete David Jankowski, F placed on reserve

delete Luke Richardson, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add John Muse, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Zack Nazzarett, F activated from reserve

delete Christian Krygier, D recalled by Bridgeport

