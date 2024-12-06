Admirals Defeat Thunder 6-1

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder fell 6-1 to the visiting Norfolk Admirals on Friday night in front of 4,056 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Norfolk took an early lead as Brady Fleurent tapped in a pass by Stepan Timofeyev just 1:53 into the game. The goal was Fleurent's seventh of the season with assists from Timofeyev and Ben Zloty to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.

The Admirals added to the lead shortly after as Ryan Chyzowski beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur on a breakaway for a 2-0 lead. The goal was Chyzowski's fourth of the year with helpers from Filip Fornaa-Svensson and Darick Louis-Jean just 4:01 into the game and Adirondack trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, a failed attempt at a wrap-around goal by Brady Fleurent went right on the stick of Denis Smirnov, the Admirals took a three-goal lead. After getting the puck, Smirnov blasted it by Jeremy Brodeur at 4:45 of the second with assists from Fleurent and Stepan Timofeyev and Adirondack trailed 3-0 after two periods.

Just 3:22 into the third period, Sean Montgomery scored his fourth of the year to give the Admirals a 4-0 lead. Brady Fleurent was given the lone assist.

Alex Young got the Thunder on the board early in the third period as he beat goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis for his fifth of the season and Adirondack trailed 3-1. Brendan Less and Ty Gibson were awarded the assists. The point was Gibson's first professional point at 6:01 of the third.

Norfolk added two more goals by Stepan Timofeyev and Brandon Osmundson in the 6-1 win.

