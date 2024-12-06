Iowa Overcomes Two-Goal Deficit to Spoil Indy's Home Opener, 4-3
December 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Fishers, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders trailed 3-1 early in the third, but three unanswered goals from Will Calverley, Jack O'Brien and T.J. Walsh jolted Iowa to their second straight come-from-behind win, 4-3, Friday at Fishers Event Center.
Will Calverley started the comeback effort with his sixth of the season at 4:41 of the third, jamming home a left-posted rebound. Yuki Miura earned the primary assist on the goal to become Iowa's all-time leading points scorer (92 points). With the assist, Miura surpassed Zach White's team record to become the sole leader in points ever by a Heartlanders player.
Next, Jack O'Brien tied the game 50 seconds later, redirecting an Andrew McLean shot. McLean finished with two assists.
On the game-winning goal, T.J. Walsh roofed a tight-angle, right post shot over Ben Gaudreau (loss, 16 saves). Brandon Yeamans set up the tying goal with a pass to Walsh.
Indy scored three consecutive goals before Iowa's third-period explosion.
Dakota Raabe beat the buzzer for the game's first goal in the final three seconds of the first. Andrew McLean moved the puck off the right side of the net and to the line for Louka Henault, who set up Raabe wide open at the left circle. With 2.3 seconds left in the first, Raabe sniped it top shelf.
William Rousseau blocked 25 shots for his fourth win of the season.
