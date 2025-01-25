Thunder Ink Goaltender Colby Muise

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed goaltender Colby Muise to a standard player contract.

Muise, 26, has played 24 games this season with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen and leads the league in goals-against average (1.81), wins (17) and shutouts (5), and is fourth in save percentage (0.927). The Yarmouth, Nova Scotia native was named the SPHL Player of the Month for October/November.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-0, 195-pound netminder played for four years at NCAA (D3) Marian University and helped capture a NCHA Championship and Tournament MVP in 2020-21. Following the 2022-23 season, Muise was named to the NCHA All-Conference Team.

The Thunder return home tonight and tomorrow against the Norfolk Admirals for Affiliate Weekend! Come meet New Jersey Devils' mascot, NJ Devil on January 25 and enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra. Also, special New Jersey Devils themed jerseys all weekend and NHL ticket giveaways on Sunday.

