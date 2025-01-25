Thunder Ink Goaltender Colby Muise
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed goaltender Colby Muise to a standard player contract.
Muise, 26, has played 24 games this season with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen and leads the league in goals-against average (1.81), wins (17) and shutouts (5), and is fourth in save percentage (0.927). The Yarmouth, Nova Scotia native was named the SPHL Player of the Month for October/November.
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-0, 195-pound netminder played for four years at NCAA (D3) Marian University and helped capture a NCHA Championship and Tournament MVP in 2020-21. Following the 2022-23 season, Muise was named to the NCHA All-Conference Team.
The Thunder return home tonight and tomorrow against the Norfolk Admirals for Affiliate Weekend! Come meet New Jersey Devils' mascot, NJ Devil on January 25 and enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra. Also, special New Jersey Devils themed jerseys all weekend and NHL ticket giveaways on Sunday.
Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Colby Muise with the Peoria Rivermen
