Americans Acquire a Forward from Orlando
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen - The Allen Americans ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, along with Interim Head Coach Brett Ferguson, announced a trade today.
The Americans acquired forward Jared Westcott from the Orlando Solar Bears for future considerations.
"Jared (Westcott), is a forward who will provide speed and grit to our team," said Brett Ferguson. "He goes to the net hard and scored 18 goals and had 36 points in 38 games last year in college. We look forward to adding him to our line up."
Westcott played 24 games for the Bloomington Bison this season and had seven points (3 goals and 4 assists). He also appeared in four games with the Wheeling Nailers and had two points (0 goals and 2 assists).
The native of Imperial, Missouri played one season at Penn State University, where he was a teammate of newly acquired defenseman Kenny Johnson.
The Americans are back in action tonight on the road in Rapid City for the final game of a two-game weekend series. Puck drop is at 8:05 PM CST.
Images from this story
|
Forward Jared Westcott with the Bloomington Bison
(Orlando Solar Bears)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - January 25 - ECHL
- Americans Acquire a Forward from Orlando - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Trade Forward Jared Westcott to Allen for Future Considerations - Orlando Solar Bears
- Singleton Comes Back from Ontario for NASCAR Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 25, 2025 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Continues Weekend Series Tonight at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Ink Goaltender Colby Muise - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Look for Split in South Dakota - Allen Americans
- Lions Fall to Norfolk in Shootout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Andrew Bellant Scores Two Goals While Bryan Thomson Makes 38 Saves in Idaho's 5-2 Win Over Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Survives Wild Contest on Friday vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Slay Monsters in the Opening Game of the Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizz Fall 6-4 in Wild Friday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Falter In Homecoming Against Fort Wayne - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Fall to Rapid City in a Shootout - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.