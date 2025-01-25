Americans Acquire a Forward from Orlando

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Forward Jared Westcott with the Bloomington Bison

(Allen Americans, Credit: Orlando Solar Bears)

Dallas/Allen - The Allen Americans ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, along with Interim Head Coach Brett Ferguson, announced a trade today.

The Americans acquired forward Jared Westcott from the Orlando Solar Bears for future considerations.

"Jared (Westcott), is a forward who will provide speed and grit to our team," said Brett Ferguson. "He goes to the net hard and scored 18 goals and had 36 points in 38 games last year in college. We look forward to adding him to our line up."

Westcott played 24 games for the Bloomington Bison this season and had seven points (3 goals and 4 assists). He also appeared in four games with the Wheeling Nailers and had two points (0 goals and 2 assists).

The native of Imperial, Missouri played one season at Penn State University, where he was a teammate of newly acquired defenseman Kenny Johnson.

The Americans are back in action tonight on the road in Rapid City for the final game of a two-game weekend series. Puck drop is at 8:05 PM CST.

Forward Jared Westcott with the Bloomington Bison

(Orlando Solar Bears)

