Thunder Drop Admirals 6-1 in Front of Sellout Crowd

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - Josh Filmon scored twice, and Tyler Brennan made 22 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Norfolk Admirals, 6-1, in front of the tenth sellout crowd of the season of 5,460 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

The Thunder took a 1-0 lead off the stick of defenseman Kurt Gosselin at 9:32 of the first period as he took a pass from Kevin O'Neil and fired a wrist shot over the glove of goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis and into the net. O'Neil and Brendan Less were credited with the assists on Gosselin's third of the year.

Late in the first, Josh Filmon put in his ninth of the year on a loose puck in front of the net for a 2-0 lead. Kevin O'Neil and Kurt Gosselin were awarded the helpers on Filmon's goal and Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Norfolk got on the board early in the second as Brandon Osmundson took a pass at the top of the crease and lifted the puck over the shoulder of goaltender Tyler Brennan. The goal was Osmundson's 13th of the year from Filip Fornaa Svensson and Stepan Timofeyev just 1:11 into the period.

Adirondack took back the two-goal lead with 4:39 left in the second as Ryan Francis spun a blind pass to Ryan Wheeler and he fired a wrister over the shoulder of Domenic DiVincentiis for another two-goal lead. The goal was Wheeler's seventh of the year from Francis and Kurt Gosselin and the Thunder took the 3-1 lead into the third period.

Josh Filmon, Kevin O'Neil and T.J. Friedmann all added goals in the third period for the Thunder in the 6-1 victory. Tyler Brennan stopped 22 of 23 shots in the victory.

The Thunder return home tomorrow at 3 p.m. against the Norfolk Admirals to finish out Affiliate Weekend! Special New Jersey Devils themed jerseys and New Jersey Devils NHL ticket giveaways throughout the game.

