Railers Drops Weekend Set in Portland

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers forwards Anthony Callin (left) and Griffin Loughran

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (16-19-2-4 38pts) took down the Maine Mariners (16-18-3-0, 35pts), on Saturday night by the final score of 3-1 in front of a crowd of 5,588 at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Railers are back on the ice next at the DCU Center taking on the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, January 31st at 7:05 p.m. EST.

It was Maine who struck first tonight as Justin Bean (1-2-3) gave the Mariners the 1-0 lead 5:04 into tonight's contest. Jacob Hudson (1-0-1) went on to extend the Maine lead to 2-0 4:05 into the second. The Railers cut into the Maine lead with Riley Ginnell's (1-0-1) goal making it 2-1 heading into the third period. Maine scored the only goal in the third off the stick of Xavier Lamppa (1-0-1) resulting in a 3-1 final score.

Maine started the scoring off tonight with a goal from Justin Bean (5th) putting them ahead 1-0, 5:04 into the first period. Bean had the only score in the first period for either team through the first 20 minutes. Shots favored Maine in the first 9-6.

Maine extended their lead 4:05 into the second period, when Jacob Hudson (7th) scored off a pass from Justin Bean. Worcester got their first goal off the stick of Riley Ginnell (5th) 11:03 into the second period making it a 2-1 game. Neither team would score in the remaining nine minutes of the second keeping the score at 2-1 heading into the third. Shots favored Worcester 13-7 in the second.

Maine scored the lone goal in the third period, coming from Xavier Lamppa (4th). The Railers had two third period power play chances to cut into the Maine lead but were unable to capitalize on the man advantage resulting in a 3-1 win for the Maine Mariners. Worcester outshot Maine 13-5 in the third and 32-21 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Xavier Lamppa (1-0-1, +1, 3 Shots), 2nd Star: Nolan Maier (31 Saves, 1 GA, .968 SV%), 1st Star: Justin Bean (1-2-3, +2, 1 Shot)... Final shots favored Worcester 32-21... Nolan Maier (4-6-0-0) made 31 saves on 32 shots for Maine... Hugo Ollas (4-8-1-2) made 18 saves on 21 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-5 on the power play while Maine went 0-for-0... Matthew Boudens (IR), and Anthony Repaci (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Callin led the Railers in shots with 6... The Railers are now 30-28-6-3 all-time vs. the Mariners and 8-17-2-2 at Cross Insurance Arena against Maine.

