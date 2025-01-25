Rush Blitz Allen, Sweep Americans with 8-4 Victory
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD)- The Rapid City Rush put forth its best effort of the season in a convincing 8-4 victory over the Allen Americans at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.
Rapid City secured the two-game weekend sweep with the win, the first time the Rush has swept an opponent on home ice this season.
The Rush started out hot and never let up. Rapid City scored three first-period goals and led 3-0 at the first intermission. With a comfortable lead already in hand, the Rush began the second period even hotter, opening up a 6-0 advantage just three minutes in.
Ryan Wagner netted three goals and an assist for his first professional hat-trick. The Rush's captain and All-Star leads the club with 16 goals and 36 points. Charles Martin also collected a four-point night with a goal and three apples. He opened the scoring with his first goal of the season.
In total, 13 Rush players had a point, including Christian Propp who picked up an assist. The eight-goal output is Rapid City's highest of the year.
Not to be overlooked, Propp turned in another tremendous performance with 33 saves. In total, the rookie goaltender stopped 69 shots across the two victories.
The two teams shift their series down to Allen, Texas for a three-game week beginning on Wednesday.
Next game: Wednesday, January 29 at Allen. 6:10 p.m. MST puck drop from The Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
