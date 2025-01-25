Second Period Dooms Thunder on Saturday Night
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Wichita jumped out to a first period lead on Saturday night, but couldn't slow down the Utah offense in a 9-3 loss at the Maverik Center.
Jay Dickman scored a pair of goals while Tyler Jette added his second of the season. Samuel St-Hilaire suffered the loss in his pro debut, making nine saves.
Cole Fonstad got the scoring started just 49 seconds into the game. He beat a Thunder defender near the blueline, came down the left wing and beat St-Hilaire low to the far side to make it 1-0.
Wichita answered six minutes later and tied the contest. Alex Gritz drove to the net near the right circle. His shot ricocheted into the slot. Jette scooped it up, went from his forehand to his backhand and scored.
At 14:22, Dickman potted his first of the frame. Dominic Dockery found him with a long stretch pass near the Utah line. As he was being slashed by Andrew Neilson, he fired a shot past Vinny Duplessis to make it 2-1.
Dickman increased the lead to 3-1 with a power play marker at 18:59. Peter Bates fired a pass across the slot to Michal Stinil. He found a wide-open Dickman near the blue paint and he tallied his 17th of the season.
Utah exploded for seven goals in the second period and took ahold of the game.
Derek Daschke tallied a power play goal at 2:38 to get the onslaught going for the home team. He fired a shot from the left faceoff dot to make it 3-2.
Bryan Yoon added another power play marker at 5:06 as he scored off the rush and popped a shot over St-Hilaire and tied the game at three.
Just 29 seconds later, Craig Armstrong gave Utah the lead for good. He redirected a pass from Cade Neilson with one hand on his stick over St-Hilaire's shoulder for his sixth of the year.
Utah finished off the period with goals from Fonstad, Reed Lebster, Cooper Jones and Andrew Nielsen to take a 8-3 advantage into the third.
Mick Messner tacked on another in the third period to close the scoring.
Dickman has five points in his last two games. Stinil added an assist in his return to the lineup, giving him points in nine of his last 10 games. Jette registered his third goal of career. Gritz added an assist, giving him points in his first two ECHL contests. Declan Smith recorded his first pro assist. Dockery has three assists in his last two games.
Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Utah was 2-for-3 on the man advantage.
The Thunder closes their three-game series against Utah on Monday night.
Our next home game is Tuesday, February 11 as we return to INTRUST Bank Arena after a seven-game road trip. Join us for another Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight and get four tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's for just $80. Click HERE to purchase today!
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are still available. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click HERE to learn more.
-Thunder-
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies' Andrew Nielsen versus Wichita Thunder's Declan Smith
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2025
- Royal Extend Point Streak to Seven Games, Sweep Swamp Rabbits in Shootout, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Royals Conclude Southern Road Trip in Sunday Showdown with Stingrays - Reading Royals
- Tomas Sholl Makes 45 Saves in Final Game as Steelheads Grab Point in Overtime Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- Second Period Dooms Thunder on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Tulsa Ends Weekend with Overtime Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Atlanta Snaps Three Game Skid by Taking Down Stingrays in the Shootout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Kansas City Dominates Wheeling with 7-1 Victory - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Blitz Allen, Sweep Americans with 8-4 Victory - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Earn Point on "NASCAR Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Blanked by Bison 3-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Osmundson Scores in 100th Pro Game in Loss to Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits Earn Point on Nascar Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Defeat K-Wings in Lone Weekend Match - Indy Fuel
- Michaelian Tallies Second in Two Games in Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Drop Admirals 6-1 in Front of Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Kansas City Forces Rubber Match - Wheeling Nailers
- Boscq Wins It in OT, Iowa Comes from Behind for 4-3 Victory Over Toledo - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Fall to Fuel Saturday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Drop Admirals 6-1 in Front of Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators 3-2 in a Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bean's Three Point Night Helps Mariners Sweep Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Railers Drops Weekend Set in Portland - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Shut out Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Perets Flawless in Bison Victory - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - January 25 - ECHL
- Americans Acquire a Forward from Orlando - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Trade Forward Jared Westcott to Allen for Future Considerations - Orlando Solar Bears
- Singleton Comes Back from Ontario for NASCAR Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 25, 2025 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Continues Weekend Series Tonight at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Ink Goaltender Colby Muise - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Look for Split in South Dakota - Allen Americans
- Lions Fall to Norfolk in Shootout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Andrew Bellant Scores Two Goals While Bryan Thomson Makes 38 Saves in Idaho's 5-2 Win Over Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Survives Wild Contest on Friday vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Slay Monsters in the Opening Game of the Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizz Fall 6-4 in Wild Friday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Falter In Homecoming Against Fort Wayne - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Fall to Rapid City in a Shootout - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.