Tulsa Ends Weekend with Overtime Win

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, end the night with an overtime, 4-3 win, on Reid Petryk's eighth goal of the season.

The first period did not see a goal as the Oilers outshot the Steelheads 12-11 after 20 minutes leading into a pivotal second frame to end the weekend.

Idaho opened the game's scoring with a power play goal at the 0:42 mark of the second period thanks to A.J. White on a wrist shot from the left circle, beating *Talyn Boyko* beneath the pads, making it 1-0 Steelheads. Tulsa responded with their tying goal via *Olivier Dame-Malka*, who cleaned up a rebound at the front of the net, roofing a backhander past Tomas Sholl to tie the game 1-1 at the 5:18 mark of the middle frame. *Connor Roulette* gave the Oilers the lead 8:39 into the second, with a pretty wrist shot over the glove hand of Sholl from the slot to make it 2-1 Tulsa. The Steelheads finished the second period scoring with a low-slot goal by Andrei Bakanov at the 18:22 mark of the period, to send the game into the third with a score of 2-2.

*Josh Nelson* would provide the lead again for Tulsa, 2:31 into the final period via a tremendous patience play to the back left post, where he would shovel the puck in while fading away to make it 3-2 Oilers. Bakanov for Idaho provided heroics at the 19:43 mark of regulation as his low angled shot from the corner beat Boyko just inside the near post to force overtime at 3-3.

Tulsa snagged the overtime winning goal thanks to *Reid Petryk* and his wrist shot from the slot beating Sholl five-hole at the 4:48 marker of extra time to win the game and end the road trip on a high note with a victory of 4-3.

Tulsa will host the Wichita Thunder at the BOK Center on January 31, at 7:05 pm.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on *Twitter* and *Instagram*, or "Like" us on *Facebook* for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.