Tulsa Ends Weekend with Overtime Win
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, end the night with an overtime, 4-3 win, on Reid Petryk's eighth goal of the season.
The first period did not see a goal as the Oilers outshot the Steelheads 12-11 after 20 minutes leading into a pivotal second frame to end the weekend.
Idaho opened the game's scoring with a power play goal at the 0:42 mark of the second period thanks to A.J. White on a wrist shot from the left circle, beating *Talyn Boyko* beneath the pads, making it 1-0 Steelheads. Tulsa responded with their tying goal via *Olivier Dame-Malka*, who cleaned up a rebound at the front of the net, roofing a backhander past Tomas Sholl to tie the game 1-1 at the 5:18 mark of the middle frame. *Connor Roulette* gave the Oilers the lead 8:39 into the second, with a pretty wrist shot over the glove hand of Sholl from the slot to make it 2-1 Tulsa. The Steelheads finished the second period scoring with a low-slot goal by Andrei Bakanov at the 18:22 mark of the period, to send the game into the third with a score of 2-2.
*Josh Nelson* would provide the lead again for Tulsa, 2:31 into the final period via a tremendous patience play to the back left post, where he would shovel the puck in while fading away to make it 3-2 Oilers. Bakanov for Idaho provided heroics at the 19:43 mark of regulation as his low angled shot from the corner beat Boyko just inside the near post to force overtime at 3-3.
Tulsa snagged the overtime winning goal thanks to *Reid Petryk* and his wrist shot from the slot beating Sholl five-hole at the 4:48 marker of extra time to win the game and end the road trip on a high note with a victory of 4-3.
Tulsa will host the Wichita Thunder at the BOK Center on January 31, at 7:05 pm.
