Kansas City Forces Rubber Match

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks' Justin MacPherson and Maxim Andreyev battle the Wheeling Nailers

WHEELING, WV- Saturday night was a tough go for the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena, as they took one on the chin from the Kansas City Mavericks. Kansas City tickled the twine three times each in the first and second periods, and went on to even the three-game weekend series with a 7-1 triumph. Kyle Jackson scored Wheeling's lone goal, which gives him three in two matches against his former club.

Power play success was the story of the opening stanza, as the Mavericks converted on both of their chances, en route to a 3-1 lead. The first goal came at the 3:12 mark. Jackson Berezowski swept a pass through the low slot to David Cotton, who cranked in a one-timer from beneath the right circle. Wheeling got a tying tally with a man advantage of its own. Atley Calvert set up Kyle Jackson on the right face-off dot, where he launched a one-timer into the top-right corner of the twine. Cotton regained the Kansas City lead with his second of the period, which once again came on the power play. Berezowski was the setup man for the second time, but on this goal, it was a redirection that trickled over the left side of the goal line. Landon McCallum added to the lead for the Mavericks with 2:45 to go, when he snuck behind the defense, and chipped a shot into the top-right corner.

Kansas City turned on the red light three more times in the middle frame. Two of those came during the opening minute. Cade Borchardt wired in a wrist shot from the left side on a 2-on-1 break at the 23-second mark, and 25 seconds later, Justin MacPherson redirected Cam Morrison's attempt up and into the top-right corner. The game took a left turn with 3:44 remaining in the second period, when Matthew Quercia received a double-minor for high sticking, then proceeded to challenge any Maverick within an arm's reach. All of that put Wheeling on the penalty kill for seven straight minutes. Kansas City scored once during that stretch, as McCallum sent a wrist shot through Jaxon Castor's legs.

Casey Carreau tacked on one more for the visitors in the third period, as the Mavericks won, 7-1.

Victor Ostman collected the victory in goal for Kansas City, as he made 23 saves on 24 shots. Jaxon Castor took the loss for the Nailers, as he surrendered seven goals on 35 shots.

