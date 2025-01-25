Royal Extend Point Streak to Seven Games, Sweep Swamp Rabbits in Shootout, 3-2
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (17-19-4-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-18-3-2) in a two-round shootout, 3-2, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, January 25th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (8-12-3-0) earned the win in goal with 38 saves on 40 shots faced through regulation and overtime, as well as both saves in the shootout. Greenville's goaltender Dryden McKay (9-13-3-1) suffered the loss in goal with 25 saves on 27 shots faced in regulation and overtime, but surrendered goals to Jake Smith and Matt Brown in the shootout.
Greenville scored the game's opening goal 9:28 into the first period from Casey Dornbach (4) and carried a one-goal lead into the second period following goals from Reading's Mason Primeau (6) at 10:44 and Greenville's John Parker-Jones (3) at 15:56, 2-1.
Sam Sedley (2) tied the score 9:28 into the second period, 2-2, with what would stand as the final goal of regulation. After a scoreless overtime, where Greenville outshot Reading 6-2, Smith and Brown converted in the shootout for Reading after Petruzzelli stopped the shootout attempts of Greenville's Colton Young and Carter Savoie.
The Royals improved their point streak to seven games (6-0-0-1) and all-time record against Greenville to 13-10-3.
The Royals conclude their three-game road trip against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, January 26th at 3:05 PM at North Charleston Coliseum.
The Royals return home for a three-game home stand beginning with a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 PM and Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.
