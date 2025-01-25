Americans Look for Split in South Dakota

Allen Americans take on the Rapid City Rush

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Allen Americans (10-20-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Rapid City Rush (11-20-4-3) tonight at 8:05 PM CST at the Monument in South Dakota This is the second game of a two game weekend series. The Americans earned a point last night in a 4-3 shootout loss.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 1/29/25 vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:10 PM CST

Johnson makes his Allen debut: Kenny Johnson played in his first game in an Allen sweater on Friday night. The 6-foot-5 defenseman was acquired from the Reading Royals last week in exchange for Nolan Orzeck. Johnson finished the night a minus one with no shots on goal.

Power Play Blanked: The Americans power play went 0-for-4 with the man advantage on Friday night that included a long 5-on-3 power play. Allen still remains in the top 10 in the ECHL at number eight overall at 20.4 % (22-for-108).

Polino Streak Stretched : Americans forward Patrick Polino extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Friday night. Since being acquired from the Adirondack Thunder, he has seven points in nine games (1 goal and 6 helpers).

The 300 Club: J.C Brassard played in his 300th professional game Friday against Rapid City. Brassard finished the game a plus one with one shot on goal.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 3-10-4-0

Away: 7-10-3-1

Overall: 10-20-7-1

Last 10: 2-5-2-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Brayden Watts

Assists: (24) Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts

Points: (39) Brayden Watts

+/-: (4) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (57) Colin Jacobs

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 7-9-1-3

Away: 4-11-3-0

Overall: 11-20-4-3

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (13) Ryan Wagner

Assists: (19) Ryan Wagner

Points: (32) Ryan Wagner

+/-: (+4) Brady Pouteau

PIM's (47) Connor Mylymok

