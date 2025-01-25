Kansas City Dominates Wheeling with 7-1 Victory
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Wheeling, WV - The Kansas City Mavericks delivered an outstanding performance Friday night, securing a commanding 7-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. The Mavericks were relentless, outshooting the Nailers 35-24 and showcasing exceptional teamwork.
The Mavericks set the tone in the first period, jumping to a 3-1 lead. David Cotton opened the scoring at 3:12, assisted by Jackson Berezowski and Landon McCallum. Although Wheeling tied the game with a goal from Kyle Jackson at 5:21, the Mavericks responded decisively. Cotton scored again on the power play at 15:52, assisted by Berewoski and Damien Giroux, followed by McCallum's goal at 17:15, assisted by Casey Carreau and Cade Borchardt.
The offensive onslaught continued in the second period, with Kansas City scoring three more goals. Borchardt found the net just 23 seconds in, with assists from Carreau. Justin MacPherson added another 48 seconds into the second, assisted by Giroux and Cam Morrison. The period's final goal came at 17:04, as McCallum scored his second of the night, with helpers from Cotton and Justin MacPherson.
The Mavericks capped off the game with a lone goal in the third period. Carreau scored at 6:45, assisted by Max Andreev, cementing the Mavericks' dominant performance.
Goaltender Victor Ostman was stellar in net, stopping 23 of 24 shots and securing the win for Kansas City.
The Mavericks displayed an exceptional team effort, with notable performances including David Cotton, who tallied three points (2G, 1A), and Landon McCallum, who recorded three points (2G, 1A).
Kansas City will look to carry this momentum into tomorrow afternoon's rematch against the Nailers. Puck drop is set for 3:10 PM CST at WesBanco Arena.
