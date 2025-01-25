Everblades Shut out Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Carson Gicewicz snapped a scoreless tie early in the second period and Will Cranley registered a 21-save shutout, as the Florida Everblades upended the host Savannah Ghost Pirates 2-0 Saturday afternoon at Enmarket Arena.

With a third-straight win over Savannah, the ECHL South Division leading Everblades have collected points in four straight games, capturing seven of a possible eight points over the team's last four contests with a 3-0-0-1 mark in the stretch.

Following a scoreless first period, Gicewicz carried the puck all the way from the Everblades' defensive end and with Florida on a two-on-one break, found the net for the 16th time this season, an unassisted tally that put the visitors on top 1-0 at 6:44 of the middle frame.

Isaac Nurse tacked on an insurance goal for the Everblades, also unassisted, burying his third goal of the campaign off a rebound at 7:53 of the third period to extend the Florida lead to 2-0.

The Everblades survived a six-on-four advantage in the game's final two minutes and five seconds.

In goal, Cranley's second shutout of the season made him a winner for the second straight outing, beating Savannah for the second time in eight days and earning his sixth victory of the season

The Everblades and Ghost Pirates will wrap up the two-game series Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m., respectively.

The Everblades will return to The Swamp on Friday, January 31 for a meeting with the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:30 p.m., the first of a three-game set between the clubs that moves to Orlando for games on Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2. Friday's game will be Affiliation Night as the Blades pay tribute to our new NHL affiliate, the St. Louis Blues. The Everblades will don specialty uniforms that will be made available by auction. Fans can take advantage of a special 239 Friday deal and pickup up two tickets, a souvenir program and two pretzels for the special price of $39. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

Will Cranley's second shutout of the season was his first since he whitewashed Atlanta in his Everblades' debut way back on October 28. That night, Cranley stopped 26 shots in Florida's 6-0 win over Atlanta in Hertz Arena.

Carson Gicewicz scored for the first time since potting a pair of goal and collecting three points in the Everblades' 5-2 victory over Savannah eight days ago. Over the past four games, the ECHL Midseason All-Star has tallied five points on three goal and two helpers. All five of those points came in three games - all wins - over the Ghost Pirates.

With his third period goal, Isaac Nurse scored his first goal since picking up the game-winning marker in the Everblades' 4-2 win over Orlando on December 28. In between his second and third goals of the season, Nurse registered four assists in 10 games.

Colin Theisen saw his three-game goal scoring streak come to an end.

