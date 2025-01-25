Komets Slay Monsters in the Opening Game of the Weekend
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Friday, the Komets faced Tahoe and handed the Knight Monsters a 5-2 loss. Ethan Keppen scored the contest's first goal at 8:46 of the first period with assists from Jack Dugan and Harrison Rees to give the Komets a 1-0 lead. With the period winding down, Dugan was given a minor penalty for interference on the goaltender at 19:45, leading to former Komet Logan Nelson tying the game at 19:57. In the second period, Tahoe's Simon Pinard scored at 6:29 to give the Knight Monsters the 2-1 lead. Komet All-Star representative defenseman Kyle Mayhew tied the game, netting his seventh of the season at 16:56 to conclude the period's scoring. In the third, veteran Anthony Petruzzelli scored on a power play to give the Komets the lead at 2:45. Noah Ganske picked up a tripping penalty at 16:51 to provide Tahoe with a power play as the Knight Monsters pulled their goaltender for the extra skater. With the net open, Justin Taylor scored at 18:44, then again at 19:28 to seal the win. Brett Brochu picked up the win, making 30 saves.
Check out the Fort Wayne Komets Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2025
- Andrew Bellant Scores Two Goals While Bryan Thomson Makes 38 Saves in Idaho's 5-2 Win Over Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Survives Wild Contest on Friday vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Slay Monsters in the Opening Game of the Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizz Fall 6-4 in Wild Friday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Falter In Homecoming Against Fort Wayne - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Fall to Rapid City in a Shootout - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.